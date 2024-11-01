Trump sues CBS News for $10 billion alleging network manipulated Harris interview on '60 Minutes'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against CBS News for $10 billion in damages, alleging the news network maliciously manipulated Vice President Kamala Harris' interview on "60 Minutes" in order to influence the 2024 presidential election.

According to the text, the lawsuit was filed due to "CBS’ partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public."

In particular, Trump's lawyers said CBS News purposely edited Harris' interview to "attempt to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party as the heated 2024 Presidential Election — which President Trump is leading — approaches its conclusion."

In the lawsuit, shared by Fox News Digital, the former president's lawyers outlined that the network allegedly edited an excerpt of Harris' interview with correspondent Bill Whitaker where the Democratic candidate gave a long and incoherent answer when addressing the Hamas-Israel war.

According to the lawsuit, Harris was asked why it appeared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not listening to the United States to reach a truce.

"Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region," Harris responded in a clip that ran on "Face the Nation" before the prime-time show.

However, after criticism rained down on Harris for her lengthy response, when the same question was played during prime time, the vice president gave a briefer, apparently more concise answer.

"We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end," Harris said during the program.

In the wake of the controversy, Trump filed the lawsuit, lawyers said.

"President Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct," the text reads.

The lawsuit comes after the former Republican president sent letters asking the news network to publish the full transcript of Harris' interview with '60 Minutes,' a request that was denied by CBS News defending its decision with the First Amendment.

CBS News further denied the claim that it had "manipulated" Harris's interview to mislead the American people and electorally interfere in the upcoming presidential election.