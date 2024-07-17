Trump's post-attack image censored by the establishment

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T12:30:38.000Z"}

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump while giving a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania has become the image of the year. Not only because of the seriousness of the event, but also because of its significance in the face of the November elections. For this reason, some people are calling for censorship of the snapshots of the event so that the Republican candidate does not use them as political marketing and, thus, persuade voters.

According to Fox News, a photo editor at a major news outlet is calling on his colleagues at other media outlets to not prominently employ the now iconic image of Trump, bloodied and cheering on supporters with his fist raised high, because it is "dangerous."

The name of this professional has not been made public and neither has the media he works for.

A few days after the assassination attempt, Trump has been seen with his right ear covered with gauze. The bullet grazed his ear, leaving him with a wound.