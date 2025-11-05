Trump resumes push to end Senate filibuster in wake of GOP electoral wipeout

Published by ben whedon 5 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Wednesday again resumed calls for the Senate to end the filibuster to pass key legislation in the wake of Tuesday night's electoral rout.

"It's time for Republicans to do what they have to do: terminate the filibuster," Trump said at the White House. "If you don't? You'll be in BAD shape. We won't pass ANY legislation. No legislation for 3 and a quarter years."

The Senate currently maintains a 60-vote threshold for key legislation that has prevented Republicans from passing key items on the administration's agenda, including voter ID and other electoral reforms.

Democrats previously called for eliminating the filibuster under President Joe Biden and Trump has warned that they will do so anyway when they return to power.

