Trump urges Senate Republicans to enact nuclear option to end Democrat filibuster, federal shutdown

Published by John Solomon 31 de octubre, 2025

Freshly home from a successful Asian trip, President Donald Trump late Thursday interjected himself back in domestic politics by urging Senate Republicans to enact a nuclear option that would end a Democrat filibuster and reopen the federal government.

"It is now time for the Republicans to play their “TRUMP CARD,” and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform.

The president said that during his Asia trip, he was asked by foreign leaders why Democrats had shut down the government and why Republicans were unable to overcome their opposition.

Trump said Democrats during the Biden era were willing to get rid of the filibuster, eliminating the 60-vote threshold for floor votes in the Senate.

"Majority Leader John Thune, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, are doing a GREAT job, but the Democrats are Crazed Lunatics that have lost all sense of WISDOM and REALITY," he wrote. "It is a sick form of the now 'legendary' Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) that only comes from losing too much.

"They want Trillions of Dollars to be taken from our Healthcare System and given to others, who are not deserving — People who have come into our Country illegally, many from prisons and mental institutions. This will hurt American citizens, and Republicans will not let it happen," he added.

© Just The News