Comer opens probe into whether UNRWA obstructed US oversight into staff's alleged ties to Hamas

Published by Misty Severi 28 de octubre, 2025

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday opened an investigation into whether the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) obstructed a United States' probe into the group's alleged ties to Hamas.

The investigation comes after allegations surfaced that UNRWA staff members participated in the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

Comer sent a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres, requesting documents and information related to the alleged ties to Hamas and comes after UNRWA repeatedly failed to adequately respond to oversight requests from the U.S. government.

"Despite repeated U.S. oversight inquiries, UNRWA, either on its own or at the direction of UN Headquarters, has refused to provide necessary documentation related to its staff’s involvement in this atrocity," Comer wrote.

"For example, although the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of Inspector General (USAID OIG) has requested pertinent documentation related to the termination of several UNRWA employees implicated in the October 7th attack, the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), at UNRWA’s request, has redacted valuable information, which further obfuscates the extent of current and former UNRWA staff’s role in these attacks," he continued. "This is unacceptable, as the lack of transparency greatly undermines U.S. efforts to assess risk and obstructs the oversight responsibilities of Congress."

Comer noted that the United States has been the biggest contributor to the UN, including by supplying 22% of its general budget, 25% of its peacekeeping budget, and 40% of its humanitarian budget. The contributions include funds for UNRWA.

"In February, 2025, due to ongoing concerns regarding the connection between UNRWA and terrorist entities such as Hamas, President Trump issued an Executive Order terminating U.S. funding of UNRWA," Comer wrote. "President Trump’s historic peacekeeping initiative was successful, but it raises serious questions about the UN’s lack of effort in facilitating this process and whether it deserves to receive any continued funding from U.S. taxpayers.

"Without full accountability, we cannot confirm that implicated individuals—regardless of whether UNRWA or the UN generally believes they are culpable—have been removed from their positions or that vetting mechanisms are in place to prevent future threats," he continued. "The risk remains that current or former UNRWA employees tied to terrorism could resurface within other UN entities or NGOs funded by U.S. tax dollars."

Comer requested unredacted information on allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the Oct. 7 massacre by Nov. 10.

