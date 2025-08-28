ICE has deported nearly 200,000 people under Trump: report

Published by Just The News 28 de agosto, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported nearly 200,000 people under President Donald Trump, according to a report.

Across all federal agencies, the administration has recorded nearly 350,000 deportations since Trump took office, CNN citing a senior Homeland Security official. People who self-deported and repatriations by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard make up the rest of the 350,000.

From October through December 2024, ICE had recorded around 71,400 deportations. Including those deportations, ICE could surpass 300,000 deportations in fiscal year 2025. The last time that ICE recorded that many deportations was in fiscal year 2014, when around 316,000 people were deported under President Obama.

CBP has recorded more than 132,000 deportations this year. The agency has also tracked around 17,500 self-deportations. These, included with ICE, amount to nearly 350,000 deportations since the start of Trump’s second term.

“In the face of a historic number of injunctions from activist judges, ICE, CBP, and the U.S. Coast Guard have made historic progress to carryout President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country,” the senior DHS official told CNN. “Additionally, illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequence.”

ICE has roughly doubled immigration arrests since the Biden administration. However, that number -- between 1,000 and 2,000 arrests -- is still short of the White House's goal of 3,000 arrests a day.

