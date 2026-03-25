'What Do You Think Will Happen When They Are in the Majority?': The Persecution of Christians, December 2025

25 de marzo, 2026

Muslim Rape of Christians in Pakistan

On December 10, in Punjab Province, a Muslim man in his early 20s, Muhammad Uzair Riaz Dogar, "sodomized" a 6-year-old Christian girl during a tutoring session at his home. The victim, daughter of impoverished Salvation Army church member Saleem Masih, had been tutored by the suspect's sister for four months. While the female tutor was away, the brother let all Muslim children leave but forcibly took the Christian girl to another room and assaulted her. She was found crying in pain, clothes blood-soaked; hospital examination confirmed sodomy. The perpetrator was eventually arrested, but his family tried to pressure the family to withdraw charges and settle, making derogatory remarks exploiting their Christian poverty. According to the girl's father:

"They had the audacity to tell us that we are poor Christians, and we should be thankful that their son had only sodomized the child, 'not raped her,' which would have brought dishonor and shame to us... Muslims think that they can commit any crime against us, and no one would dare oppose them."

He added the suspect had previously assaulted another Christian girl whose family stayed silent due to threats, but "we are not going to back down from our case, come what may." Threats included making their lives miserable if there is no settlement. Discussing this incident, human rights activist Katherine Sapna said:

"Many poor Christian families tend to shy from taking legal action against their powerful oppressors for fear of social stigma and threats to their lives, but we were encouraged by the Masih family's resolve... It's very unfortunate that this family has been forced to relocate from their village just days before Christmas."

Separately, on December 7, a 14-year-old Christian girl was abducted and raped by Muslim neighbors Muhammad Zohaib (the rapist) and two others (involved in the abduction). The girl, from a poor family led by her 21-year-old brother Sahil George (breadwinner after their father's death 15 years ago), left home to buy bread when the men forced her at gunpoint onto a motorcycle, took her to a house, locked her in a room, and Zohaib raped her. She was later dumped semi-unconscious outside; family found her after a search, took her to hospital (where a medical exam confirmed rape), and police arrested the three—though Bilal Arshad and Shamil were released after Zohaib claimed sole responsibility. According to her brother, Sahil:

"She was approached on the street by Muhammad Bilal Arshad and Muhammad Zohaib, who forced her at gunpoint to sit on their motorcycle and took her to a house... They locked her in a room, where Zohaib raped her."

He linked it to revenge:

"My friends and I had a fight with Bilal and his group after they refused to give us the cash prize and trophy that we had won... We eventually took the money and the trophy, and because of that they held a grudge against me.... Zohaib and Bilal Arshad had confronted my sister on the street days before the incident and warned her that they would take revenge for what they considered their humiliation.... Some people are trying to pressure me to reach a settlement with the accused... But how can I compromise on my sister's honor and her life? If they wanted revenge, they should have taken it from me. Instead, they targeted my younger sister, scarring her for life and causing our family immense mental and emotional suffering."

The Muslim Slaughter of Christians

Italy: On December 30, a young man of "North African" appearance stabbed a priest multiple times in a busy street in broad daylight. Don Rodrigo Grajales Gaviria, 45, was stabbed from behind while walking in Modena's historic center. According to witnesses, the young "North African" approached silently, struck multiple times with his knife (including a severe wound to the neck and throat, and one to the back) before fleeing. No words were exchanged; no robbery attempt took place (nothing stolen, no demand made). Witnesses helping him called emergency services; the priest was rushed to a hospital for urgent surgery to control bleeding from his neck wound, which narrowly missed major vessels. Initially in serious condition, he was last reported as having stabilized. Parish priest Don Graziano Gavioli emphasized that the assault was not a robbery but "an aggression carried out with the sole purpose of wounding." The attack was reminiscent an attack in 2023, when a Muslim from Morocco carried out a machete attack on two Catholic churches in Algeciras. They killed a sacristan and seriously wounded a priest at San Isidro. Spanish authorities treated the assault as a jihadist-motivated terrorist attack and arrested him at the scene.

Pakistan: On December 5, the Rev. Kamran Salamat, a 45-year-old Presbyterian pastor and missionary in Gujranwala, was riddled with bullets in the Muslim majority nation. An unidentified motorcyclist (possibly with two accomplices) gunned him down outside his home in front of his 16-year-old daughter as he prepared to take her to college. He was shot in at least three places and died three hours later at a hospital. This attack followed one in September 2025 where Salamat survived being shot in the leg. According to a church leader: "It's quite possible that he was martyred due to his missionary work" among Muslim tribesmen.

Pastor Naeem Nasir stated that Muslim extremists "had been pursuing him and threatening him everywhere he went" to stop his gospel proclamation. Nasir added that they "wanted to stop his passion for preaching the gospel" even after he relocated.

Uganda: On December 12, Muslims slaughtered evangelist Konkona Kasimu, a 42-year-old convert from Islam, shortly after a public Christian-Muslim dialogue event in Busia town organized by New Eden Church. Kasimu, known for his expertise in both the Bible and Koran, led the open-air dialogue from December 8-12. The event resulted in several Muslims publicly converting to Christianity, heightening tensions further. After the final day, local Christians sheltered him briefly before the four-person evangelism team departed around 6:30 p.m. on two motorcycles. In the Nakalama swamp area, four men in Islamic attire stopped them under the pretense of needing help. One recognized Kasimu as "the evangelist involved in the Busia dialogue" and struck him on the head. They assaulted team member Recheal Kyakuwa, who lost consciousness, while the other motorcyclist managed to flee. Kasimu died from his injuries. Pastor Jeremiah Kasowe said:

"Kasimu was killed because of advancing the Kingdom of God. We have lost a great man who was well-versed in both the Quran and the Bible and used that knowledge to witness Christ to many people."

Nigeria: In a December 15 incident, Fulani tribesmen attacked internally displaced persons in Benue State, and killed four Christians. The assailants chanted "Allahu Akbar" while targeting victims, abusing and "torturing" women.

Separately, on December 3, Nigerian Anglicans mourned the murder of Venerable Edwin Achi, an Anglican priest kidnapped from his home in Kaduna State on October 28 along with his wife and daughter. The Muslim kidnappers had demanded an outrageous ransom, which the priest's family and church could not raise, so they murdered him. His wife and daughter reportedly remain in captivity. Discussing this murder, Archbishop Henry Ndukuba said:

"This kind of violence and cruelty that continues to ravage communities has no place in any society that seeks peace and prosperity... [Achi was] a faithful servant of God whose life of sacrifice and compassion was cut short."

The Muslim Slaughter of Christians in Churches

Sudan: On December 25, a Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) drone strike targeted Christians in the Julud area, South Kordofan state, as they marched in procession to the Episcopal Church of Sudan for Christmas Day celebrations. The church building was not hit, but the drone struck the congregation en route. They killed at least 11 Christians and seriously wounded at least 18 others (reportedly up to 19). "The drone targeted civilians who were celebrating Christmas," the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North reported.

Nigeria: On Sunday, December 7, Muslim gunmen attacked St. Andrews Anglican Church in Anambra State, as Christians gathered for early morning worship. The assailants shot indiscriminately, killing two Christians—the wife of the Anglican priest and another church member—wounding several congregants, abducting the priest, and setting the church building, priest's residence, vehicles, and nearby homes on fire.

Niger: On December 24, around 11:00 pm, armed Muslims, described by the report as "suspected jihadists," stormed a church in Mailo village during a Christian Eve service. They fired into the air, causing panic among worshippers. A Christian couple fled and hid in their nearby house, but the assailants followed and slaughtered them. Other worshippers scattered into the bushes or neighboring villages.

The Christmas Jihad

Germany: On December 12, authorities arrested five Muslim men -- three Moroccans (aged 22, 28 and 30); a 56-year-old Egyptian described as a prayer leader and imam at a mosque in Dingolfing-Landau, and a 37-year-old Syrian—at the Suben border crossing in Bavaria. They were suspected of plotting a vehicle-ramming attack on a Christmas market in the Dingolfing-Landau area "to kill or injure as many people as possible" during the festive season. The Egyptian had called on the Moroccans during mosque gatherings to commit the attack.

France: According to a December 3 report, France needed to step up security at Christmas markets nationwide due to a "very high" terror threat level. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez sent a memo urging regional officials to mobilize intelligence services for "detection, prevention and, where necessary, thwarting of terrorist threats," including pedestrian traffic control, parking and traffic restrictions, and enhanced video surveillance at festive events.

The UK Foreign Office warned that "terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in France." They cited risks of attacks with knives, guns, bombs or vehicles, based on precedents, such as the 2018 Strasbourg Christmas market attack by a Muslim, who killed five and wounded 11 with a knife and a revolver. The UK Foreign Office also noted a shift to younger, impulsive jihadists (aged 15-22 in many recent plots), with six attacks thwarted in 2025 alone.

Le Monde highlighted "a new generation of terrorists who are likely to be more unpredictable... impulsive, reducing the chance of early detection."

Belgium: Muslims stormed the opening night of Brussels' Christmas market, waving Palestinian flags and setting off smoke bombs. Video footage shows them chanting amid festive lights, with signs reading "From the River to the Sea." In the words of one post:

"Muslims STORMED the opening night of the Christmas market... scaring families. Coming to YOUR town if Islam is not exiled from the West."

On another day, December 1, the same Muslim protesters decapitated the Baby Jesus from the Grand Place Nativity scene at the Christmas market.

United Kingdom: On December 15, the Muslim-led MyLahore Group, led by Ishfaq Farooq, renamed Bradford's Christmas Market, of which it is in charge, to "Winter Market." According to the post:

"Many locals believe this change is ideological, not cosmetic – arguing it reflects Islamist sensibilities that are hostile to Christmas and Britain's Christian heritage. Once again, Christmas is the thing being diluted, renamed, and pushed aside – not because it offends everyone, but because it offends a very specific worldview that refuses to integrate."

"Approximately 40 graves in a Christian cemetery in Shaqlawa (a Christian-majority town) were smashed open, vandalized, and desecrated, including the abuse of recently deceased bodies."

Nigeria: A December 16 report stated that Nigerian Christians face a tense Christmas amid ongoing jihadist threats and historical patterns of attacks on Christian holidays. Jihadists, including Islamic Fulani jihadists, Boko Haram, and ISWAP, have targeted Christians during Christmas, with past examples: 33 killed in Benue state on Christmas Day 2024; 295 murdered in Plateau state over Christmas 2023 by Fulani jihadists; two dozen killed and others abducted on Christmas Eve 2020 in Adamawa/Borno, where attackers called murders a "Christmas present" in a video; seven killed in Borno on Christmas Eve 2019; and 14 on Christmas Day 2015. Warnings had indicated planned Christmas Day 2025 attacks in the Middle Belt, involving group kidnappings, village invasions during church services, and militia reinforcements. Justice G. Danjuma (evangelist, Taraba state) stated: "As Christmas 2025 approaches, fear is widespread... These patterns make Christians expect renewed attacks during Christmas 2025, especially in rural communities," with many enduring "sleepless nights." Jonathan, a northeastern Christian, noted: "well over 80%" of group attacks are religiously motivated, and "The festive period is usually taken advantage of."

Palestinian Authority: On December 22, around 3 a.m., arsonists set fire to a Christmas tree and damaged part of a Nativity scene (crèche) in the courtyard of the Holy Redeemer Latin Catholic Church in Jenin, West Bank (Palestinian-controlled area). The synthetic tree was gutted (branches burned off, ornaments scattered), and the Nativity display was damaged. Church officials and sources (such as Holy Redeemer Facebook, Shalom World News) attributed it to "Palestinian extremists" or "radicalized young Muslims" aiming to disrupt communal harmony and Christian celebrations just before Christmas.

On December 24-25, Palestinian Authority police, after reviewing the surveillance footage, arrested three Palestinians.

Indonesia: On December 24-25, Muslims in Sukasirna village, West Java, pressured Pastor Irianto Budy of the 70-member Indonesian Evangelical Mission Church Bethlehem to announce cancellation of Christmas services due to threats of attacks from Islamic groups. Pastor Budy stated in a video: "I was asked to refrain from holding a Christmas celebration because there are potential attacks from outside or from hardline groups." In the end, however, Christians refused to capitulate and proceeded as planned by attending church on Christmas Eve and Day.

Muslim Attacks on Churches and Cemeteries

Nigeria: On December 3, armed Muslim bandits attacked a newly established church during worship service. The gunmen surrounded the sanctuary, forcing worshippers to flee into nearby bushes. They abducted the pastor, his wife, and several congregants.

Sudan: In early December, two historic churches in Port Sudan were vandalized in broad daylight by two unknown persons using red graffiti. The Sudan Evangelical Presbyterian Church had the Islamic Shahada painted on its wall: "There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is his messenger," plus the Koran verse "There is no God but He, the Lord of the Honorable Throne." The nearby Orthodox Church was defaced with "Allah is eternal." The churches sit opposite a police station. A church member said: "Only God knows what will happen next if such a hate crime is ignored."

Indonesia: On December 6, about 20 members of the Muslim Community Development and Empowerment Agency protested against the renovation of the St. Vincentius A. Paulo Catholic Parish Church. Protesters claimed the construction was illegal, but local officials confirmed its legality:

"The administrative requirements are complete; it's legal... The existence of this church is administratively valid."

The church, with a valid building permit issued in December 2000, has served nearly 2,000 Christians for over 25 years. The demonstration occurred about 220 yards from the church and lasted roughly an hour.

Separately, according to a December 12 report, Muslims stoned an Evangelical Church in Watuliney village, around 1 a.m., shattering windows and detonating firecrackers near a security post. This sparked a melee where two Muslim assailants with sharp weapons wounded two young Christian men. Police treated it as a "gang fight," arresting 10 suspects.

Finally, on Sunday, December 14, Muslims from several Islamic groups formed a human line to prevent Christians from entering their prayer house of worship in Grand Cikarang Village, West Java. This marked the third such intervention: the first was on October 30 (local ban on services took effect); the second was on December 7 (Christians diverted through rice fields but were shoved by Muslim residents). Videos show police observing as protesters shouted "Allahu Akbar" and made anti-Christian comments while pushing worshippers. Banners read: "We, the Muslim residents... firmly reject the construction of illegal houses." A Christian said: "We only want to worship peacefully – we have no intention of disturbing anyone." Pastor Taripar Simanjuntak stated the congregation had worshipped there peacefully for seven years.

Netherlands: On December 10, a video appeared showing a large crowd of Muslims, amid smoke and chants, besieging St. Martin's Cathedral (Dom Church) in Utrecht. The accompanying post reads:

"A Muslim mass besieges the St. Martin's Cathedral, shouting 'Allahu Akbar.'... This is just the trailer. What do you think will happen when they are in the majority?"

Kurdistan/Iraq: According to a December 16 report, approximately 40 graves in a Christian cemetery in Shaqlawa (a Christian-majority town) were smashed open, vandalized, and desecrated, including the abuse of recently deceased bodies. This occurred less than two weeks after a similar attack on December 6, in Armota (Koy Sanjaq district), where another Christian cemetery was desecrated with graves uncovered and headstones destroyed.

Lebanon: According to a late December report: "The cemetery of Saint Catherine's Church in Nfayseh, Akkar, in northern Lebanon on the border with Syria, was desecrated shortly after Christmas. An investigation has been launched."

Italy: According to a December 5 report, two Catholic churches were desecrated in Rome within a week. On November 25, unknown vandals entered St. Nicholas in Ostia, leaving human excrement in several places, including the altar — "a place reserved for the Eucharistic Sacrifice." The Diocese of Rome described it as "a very serious and unspeakable sacrilegious act." Days later, urine and human excrement were found in multiple corners, including the altar, of a Catholic chapel at Termini Railway Station. Father Domenico Monteforte, the rector, noted: "For many, the church is a refuge... Then, unfortunately, there are those who have no respect for the sanctity of the place." Desecrating churches and Christian objects with feces and urine is an old Islamic practice.

Generic Muslim Persecution of Christians

Iran: According to a December 17 report, five Iranian Christian converts were sentenced to a combined total of more than 50 years in prison, after charges based on forced confessions, extracted under duress, were upheld in court. Among them is a seriously ill female convert who broke her spine while imprisoned in Evin Prison. The article highlights this as part of Iran's crackdown on Christian converts, with jail terms for Christians exceeding 280 years in recent years and arrests nearly doubling.

Sudan: Christian physician Yagoub Jibril Glademea was detained by authorities for three days (December 7–10) at the Civil Registration office in Ad-Damazin. After being "exposed" as a Christian by his ID card, a security cell officer became upset and asked "why he was a Christian." Yagoub was detained for interrogation, then jailed, denied family visits, and finally released on the evening of December 10.

United Kingdom: On December 1, a Sri Lankan national, identified only as "YA," successfully appealed the UK Home Office's rejection of his asylum claim. He had been arrested in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings — Islamic State-claimed suicide attacks on Christian churches and hotels that killed 269 people, including British nationals. The UK is nevertheless considering granting him asylum.

Pakistan: On December 9, the Islamabad High Court delivered two landmark decisions in petitions by the Center for Rule of Law Islamabad and Pakistan United Christian Movement, addressing systemic discrimination and hazards faced by Christian sanitation workers. The court banned discriminatory job advertisements specifying "Christians only" for sanitation and waste collection roles, mandating the neutral term "civilian" instead. It also ordered comprehensive safety measures for sewage cleaners — almost all of whom are Christians — including protective gear, gas detectors, ventilation, first-aid facilities, government circulars for enforcement, legislative initiatives for rights/compensation/insurance, and an implementation report within two months. More than 70 Christian workers have died since 1988 from poisonous gases. Recently Shan Masih and Asif Masih were killed in the sewers of Faisalabad.

Raymond Ibrahim, author of 'Defenders of the West', 'Sword and Scimitar', 'Crucified Again', and 'The Al Qaeda Reader', is the Distinguished Senior Shillman Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and the Judith Rosen Friedman Fellow at the Middle East Forum.

© Gatestone