At the RNC Tucker Carlson plugs Trump as the "unifying" leader of the U.S. after surviving the Pennsylvania attack

Published by Verified by 18 de julio, 2024

Host Tucker Carlson, one of America's most influential conservative journalists, took the stage on the final day of the Republican National Convention 2024 giving an eloquent and humorous ten-minute-plus speech that generated applause and laughter from the audience.

The Fox News host, who did not use a script, focused his speech on highlighting the leadership of former President Donald Trump after miraculously surviving the attack against him last weekend in Butler, Pa.

According to Tucker, he has never seen such genuine leadership in his life, asserting that former President Trump, who took the stage later on, has become the "unifying" leader of the United States.

🚨Tucker Carlson inicia su discurso en la Convención Republicana y habla del atentado contra Trump.



Afirma que cree que el expresidente se salvó por intervención divina y que actuó como “el líder de una nación”. pic.twitter.com/eODA84KdvK — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) July 19, 2024

"So, I watched the video of what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania about 15 or 50 times. I think I was one of about 8 billion people around the world who watched it, and the more I watched it, the more it struck me that everything was different after that moment, everything," said Carlson, who is now much closer to the former president.

"This convention is different, the nation is different, the world is different, Donald Trump is different (...) And he stood up after being shot in the face, bloodied, and put his hand up. I thought at that moment, that was a transformation. This was no longer a man (...) he was no longer just a political party's nominee, or a former president, or a future president, this was the leader of a nation."

Subsequently, the speaker stressed that what happened with Trump transcends politics or public office. According to Carlson, from that moment on the Republican nominee assumed a unifying role in a country facing a crisis of polarization, claiming that the former president chose not to employ inflammatory discourse when everything could have allowed him to take that path.

"You can't name someone a leader. A leader is the bravest man. That's who the leader is. That is true in all human organizations. This is a law of nature, and in that moment, Donald Trump, months before the presidential election, became the leader of this nation," the broadcaster continued before revealing part of his conversation with Trump that night.

Tucker Carlson knocked it out of the park with his speech at the RNC. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/RTU7fc8s1Q — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2024

"And I have to say, you know, I think it [the attack] changed him. I reached out to Trump within hours of it, that night, and what he said to me that night, having just been shot in the face, he said not a single word about himself. He said only how amazed he was and how proud he was of the crowd, which didn't run."

Carlson said that, in his opinion, the supporters didn't run because they took courage after seeing Trump's courageous reaction after being shot in the ear.

"His courage gave them heart. A leader's courage gives courage to his people. And the second thing I thought was, this is the selfish guy I've been hearing about for nine years, really, not a word about himself, about his people, period," the host stated, noting Trump's political maturity.

"And the second thing I noticed (...) is that he turned down the most obvious opportunity in politics to inflame the nation after being shot. To inflame the nation, which is an opportunity that almost every other politician I've ever met and certainly his opponents would have taken instantly," Carlson declared.

"He did his best to bring the country together. And I thought, this is the divisive figure, this is the irresponsible person. No. This is the most responsible, unifying behavior of a leader I think I've ever seen," he concluded.