Desperate times call for desperate measures: Kamala Harris agrees to Fox News interview with "moderate" host

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

Vice president and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris agreed to an interview with an unfriendly media outlet, Fox News, in an unprecedented development in the current presidential campaign.

The interview will be with host Bret Baier, for the program "Special Report" next Wednesday at 6 pm ET in Pennsylvania, one of the key states in this 2024 presidential election.

Recent polls show an electoral race that is neck and neck, especially in Pennsylvania, where Trump and Harris are in a technical tie according to multiple polls.

In addition to Pennsylvania, other swing states, such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia are very close, making the upcoming election truly unpredictable with only a few weeks to go.

Harris' interview with Fox News is an important development in this campaign because the vice president, unlike her opponent, has opted to appear as little as possible on national television, granting only interviews to potentially friendlier news networks than Fox News such as ABC News or more progressive programs such as CBS News' "60 Minutes." In addition, the vice president has gone 85 days without giving a press conference.

The interview with Fox News -a conservative network that often voraciously criticizes her- also represents a giant challenge for a Harris who, throughout her interviews, has used a tactic of evasive answers when answering uncomfortable questions. This fact was even noted in progressive newspapers, such as The New York Times, which thoroughly analyzed the content of the Democratic vice president's interviews.

"Her verbal acrobatics may be contributing to the impression that some voters have that they do not know her or her policy views very well. It has become a key weakness as she rushes to sway millions of undecided voters in the battleground states," read the pages of this progressive-leaning media outlet.

But, in addition to a challenge, Harris' interview with Fox News represents an opportunity for the Democratic candidate, as her appearance on a potentially hostile network could help change the perception that the vice president is unwilling to answer tough questions or appear on unfriendly ground.

In turn, Harris can also showcase her views and governing agenda to voters who remain skeptical of her candidacy, especially many independent voters who watch Fox News more than CNN or MSNBC, according to a Nielsen study.

However, despite Fox News being a conservative network, some Republicans, in particular, supporters of former President Donald Trump, consider it as a "soft" media with Democrats, who increasingly have more and more space on Fox programs.

In fact, former President Trump, after hearing news of the interview with Harris, took the opportunity to criticize Fox News and branded the host Baier as "soft."

"Lyin’ Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of FoxNews, to do a much needed interview, because he is considered to be “Fair & Balanced,” though often very soft to those on the “cocktail circuit” Left. I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives, that it all doesn’t matter anymore. Hopefully, the people will understand on November 5th, and Early Voting," Trump said.

Apparently, Fox News has been more open to interviews with Democratic politicians in this presidential campaign as opposed to other election processes. In recent months several Democratic leaders such as Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on the news network.