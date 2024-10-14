Trump challenges Harris to submit to cognitive test

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

This Monday, former Donald Trump urged vice president Kamala Harris to undergo a cognitive test to prove her fitness for office. Through a post on his social media, Trump said Harris' actions have raised questions about her mental capacity.

"I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility (...) her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her," Trump wrote.

The former president also insinuated that Harris failed to respond coherently to a question about Israel during a recent interview, suggesting that this lack of clarity led to the answers being edited.

"Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions. We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!" the former chairman added, referring to Harris' performance in the current term.

Harris questions Trump's medical transparency

The Harris campaign has attempted to deflect attention from criticism of his administration by questioning the former president's mental acuity and criticizing his apparent refusal to release detailed medical records. On Saturday, the vice president published her own medical report, which, according to her team, reflects that she is in "excellent" health both physically and mentally and hinted that Trump's reluctance to disclose his medical records could be indicative of possible weaknesses. During an event in North Carolina, she asserted: "One must question, are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable?"

No answer on Trump's medical records

At the moment, Trump's campaign has given no indication whether the former president will release his medical records before the election. However, Trump has provided information about his health in the past. In November 2023, his personal physician, Bruce Aronwald, described his state of health as "excellent," noting that the results of his physical and cognitive tests were within normal parameters. These reports have been used by his team to support his fitness for office.