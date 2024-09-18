Trump quickly returns to the campaign trail in Michigan after second assassination attempt

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Tuesday night with an event in Michigan, his first public appearance since the second assassination attempt against him in Florida, when a man with an AK-47 was allegedly hiding out to target him near his Palm Beach golf course.

At a Town Hall held at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., Trump said that being president is a really dangerous job but that he is willing to keep fighting to get to the White House and "make America great again."

"It's a dangerous business, however, being president," said Trump, who spoke alongside Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his former White House press secretary. "It's a little bit dangerous. It's, you know, they think race car driving is dangerous? No. They think bull riding, that's pretty scary, right? No. This is a dangerous business, and we have to keep it safe."

Trump also said that the truly relevant presidents are the ones who suffer constant attacks.

"You know, only consequential presidents get shot," the Republican said. "You have to do what you have to do, right? You have to — we have to be brave, otherwise we're not going to have a country left."

The former president also revealed that he received a phone call Tuesday from his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, which generated brief boos from the audience that were quieted by Trump himself.

"No, it was very nice, it was very nice, and we appreciate that, but we have to take back our country. We have to win. We're going to win, and we're going to Make America Great Again," said the Republican candidate, who appeared quite comfortable during his conversation with Gov. Huckabee Sanders.

Earlier, Harris had an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia, where the Democratic candidate again gave vague and confusing answers on key issues such as the economy and foreign policy.

In his event, Trump also answered three questions from the audience, the most important and complex one from a Ford worker, Isaiah, who inquired about potential threats on auto industry jobs.

"What do you see as the major threats to the future of Michigan manufacturing auto worker jobs, and what will you do to eliminate those threats?" the worker asked.

In a lengthy response, Trump reiterated that he will impose tariffs against Mexico and China to protect domestic industries and that he will encourage foreign companies to bring their factories to the United States.