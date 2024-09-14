Harris crashes and burns in her first solo interview as a candidate after giving a rambling answer on how she will reduce prices

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is drawing harsh criticism on social media for giving a confusing new answer when asked about her plan to lower prices for Americans.

In her first solo interview as a candidate, Harris sat down with ABC Philadelphia anchor Brian Taff, who asked her about lowering prices.

The vice president, instead of explaining her strategy, gave a lengthy answer about her "middle-class" upbringing and neighbors' pride in "their lawn."

"Well, I'll start with this. I grew up a middle-class kid," Harris began. "My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard. She was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager."

"I grew up in a community of hard-working people, you know, construction workers and nurses and teachers. And I try to explain to some people who may not have had the same experience. You know, a lot of people will relate to this."

"You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn," continued the vice president, who still did not address Taff's question.

"And I was raised to believe and know that all people deserve dignity and that we, as Americans, have beautiful character. You know, we have ambitions, aspirations and dreams, but not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them nurture those dreams and ambitions."

Then, the Democratic candidate, finally, asserted that because of her life experience she seeks to "build an opportunity economy," in a speech similar to the one she gave in the presidential debate against Donald Trump.

"So when I talk about building an opportunity economy, it is very much with the mind of investing in the ambitions and aspirations and the incredible work ethic of the American people and creating opportunity for people, for example, to start a small business," Harris said, before touting two pointed policies: a "$50,000 tax deduction" and "$25,000 down payment assistance" for new homebuyers.

Harris ended her response without explaining to Taff her plan to reduce prices and combat inflation, which was also reminiscent of her participation in the presidential debate.

The situation drew strong criticism from X.

Trump's campaign, through the Trump War Room account, took advantage of Harris' interview to upload several clips where the Democrat appearedincoherent, nervous and unclear.

In a single post, she touted Harris' full interview, her first solo one since taking the nomination, saying, "Our newest ad just dropped."

Our newest ad just dropped pic.twitter.com/HGYvK5jNYX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, quoted one of the excerpts from the interview and said, "She’s adding some vapid vinaigrette to her usual word salad…"

She’s adding some vapid vinaigrette to her usual word salad… https://t.co/Kl30YNcCLu — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 14, 2024

"This interview that Kamala Harris gave is truly staggering. Never have seen a politician this nervous, this unprepared for the office they are running for, and this clueless headed into an election. Kind of scary to be honest," wrote Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra.

"Ah, yes, I often find myself thinking who has a nice lawn when discussing plans to deal with inflation. We’re doomed if Kamala wins," said David Hookstead of Outkick.

Noah Rothman, senior editor at National Review, said: "It takes some species of talent to filibuster for 90 straight seconds while saying nothing of all of value."

Some national media outlets, such as the Daily Caller and the New York Post, used the interview to mock the Democratic candidate's answers about her economic proposals.