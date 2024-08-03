Trump should challenge Kamala to a debate as soon as possible

2 de agosto, 2024

The mainstream media seems to be back to its usual honeymoon with the Democratic Party. The same media that a few weeks ago destroyed President Biden, today presents Kamala Harris as a smiling optimist who will save the country from the "threat to democracy" that Trump signifies. Harris has always been very unpopular, both among voters and within her own Party, still, she should not be underestimated, Kamala alone is one thing, Kamala with the help of the media is another thing. That is why, as soon as possible, President Trump should challenge her to a debate and show the country who the Democratic candidate really is.

Kamala has been all but lost during the three and a half years of the Biden Administration. It's hard for anyone to try to explain what she did during all that time. And even after President Biden dropped out of the presidential race we continue to see an absent Kamala. She hasn't done interviews and we haven't seen her speak without a teleprompter yet. Things for now seem to point to a new campaign from the basement. Which wouldn't be unusual, it's what the Democrats have gotten us used to in recent presidential elections.

President Trump has to stop the Democrats from hiding their nominee and simply let the media fight over her. The GOP needs to demand a debate as soon as possible. To some, the small improvements Kamala has been making in the polls are just a product of a brief honeymoon of a new candidate. Maybe so. But that bubble needs to burst as soon as possible. Americans need to know what Harris thinks about the fundamental issues facing the country and what her plan for governing is.

For President Trump to debate Harris poses no risk. The Republican is already widely known by all Americans, he handles very well all national and international policy issues, his experience as a president is absolutely clear. On the other hand, Harris would have to prepare himself a lot to be able to demonstrate in a debate that he has a good command of the fundamental issues for a president. But beyond experience and knowledge, a debate is the opportunity for Trump to ask the vice president, on behalf of Americans, which Kamala would govern this country if she were to win the election.

Is the Kamala of now different from the senator described by GovTrack as the most liberal of Democrats? The Democratic Party candidate has to answer many questions that are not going to be at all easy to answer in the midst of a campaign in which she not only has to win the undecided vote but also win back the vote of the extreme left that is dissatisfied with the Democratic Party.

Pitifully it seems that the mainstream media is not very eager to ask her about the fundamental issues of this country, and much less so because of her record as a senator and as attorney general of California. So President Trump should, before the media roll out his entire campaign featuring a new Kamala, have an exchange with his counterpart and show Americans the abysmal difference between the policies each wants to implement.

It will be very easy for President Trump to compare Kamala's ideas of capitalism versus socialism. Point to the vice president's record of soft on criminals versus her proposals to strengthen security at all levels. And as for the border, surely Kamala will have a hard time trying to defend the policies that have led to the immigration disaster we are witnessing.

We wait for Trump to do the job the media should do and make it easier for the country to get to know the real Kamala.