Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

Honda decided to produce its next-generation Civic hybrids in Indiana instead of Mexico, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

Those assured that the Japanese automaker had originally planned to produce the vehicles in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, but tariffs imposed by the Trump administration would forced it to change.

Production is expected to begin in May 2028. About 210,000 cars per year are estimated to come out of the factory.

Honda spokesmen refused to comment on the information. Top brass, however, admitted after Donald Trump's election victory that they might relocate production in the event of U.S. tariffs.

The reports surfaced a day before the date the Trump administration promised to resume tariffs against Mexico and Canada. Originally announced in early February, the president postponed them by a month to negotiate with both governments.