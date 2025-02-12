Bidenomics created 7.3 jobs for immigrants for every job earned by a native-born American

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

Between January 2020, before the COVID and the immigration surge, and January 2025, 88% (4.7 million) of the total increase in employment was accounted for by immigrants, according to federal data compiled by the Center for Immigration Studies.

The figure reflects that Joe Biden's economic policies created 7.3 jobs for immigrants for every job gained by an American. Meanwhile, native-born employment has increased by only 645,000 since January 2020.

Meanwhile, the data also indicated that in the previous analysis illegal immigrants accounted for approximately 60% of overall immigrant employment growth.

"Not all the data has been released, but our preliminary analysis suggests that the share of working-age (16 to 64) U.S.-born men not in the labor force — neither working nor looking for work — is likely 22.1 percent in January 2025 and remains near a historic high for an economic expansion," the Center for Immigration Studies highlighted.

In that regard, the center explained that the long-term increase in the number of men not in the labor force is linked to profound social problems, such as crime and overdose deaths.

"Addressing this deterioration is challenging, but bringing in so many legal and illegal immigrants reduces job prospects for American men. Equally important, relying on immigration to fill jobs allows employers and policymakers to ignore this enormous problem," the report punctuated.