How to take advantage of January sales to save on your purchases

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

January, one of the longest months of the year, is almost over, and with it, the clearance sales. If you want to make the most of the last few hours left, here are some recommendations to help you find what you're looking for at the best prices. We also provide tips that you should keep in mind for next year:

January clearance



This month is to take advantage of it and acquire at the best price many things we want. Although the perfect phrase for this month is "January clearance" some stores extend their offers until the beginning of February. However, don't get complacent. In person or online, you can find real treasures right now.

Bigger discounts



There is a wide variety of products with discounts during January. However, the ones that usually have the biggest discounts are:

Winter clothing: many clothes during this time go on discount, especially winter clothing. So it's the ideal time to invest in that coat you liked a couple of months ago and is on discount, or in some good boots or gloves.

Electronics: every year, many brands launch their new products. So what may be old or obsolete for them, for you can be a real gem, and at an excellent price. If you need a TV, computer or even a mobile, now´s your time.

Furniture and decoration: fashion also covers this section. Many stores put on clearance merchandise or products that are usually used during that season. If you have something like this in mind, you're sure to find what you're looking for.

Strategies for making the most of clearance sales



Make your list: there is no time to think so much, look at home what you are missing or that which you have long planned to change. If you no longer like the furniture in the living room, need new shoes, or want to change the lamps, write it down on your list and dive into the search.

Compare prices: what may be 20% off in one store may be a little more in another. Don't go for the first thing you see, shop around to make your savings even greater.

Online: through apps or the web, you can find different promotions. And if you have a discount code, so much the better. It is a way to save time, money and fuel.

Return policies: before buying, ask or review the return or exchange policies. Also about the warranties that apply for the products on offer.

Think about next year: there are seasonal basics that you can use next year. Review well your priorities, what you need, and, if it is at a good price, do not hesitate to buy it.

Maximize your savings

Gain by subscribing: some stores will give you discount codes or coupons just for signing up for their online newsletters. Just make sure it is a reliable website or app.

Discounts at your fingertips: there are applications that offer discount coupons from various stores. Imagine how profitable that percentage discount can be on something that is already on sale.

Buy quality: go with caution, it is not about being one more Crazy about shopping character and end up with one more debt. Buy what you really need and what you consider will last you over time.

We hope all these tips are useful for you to buy that product you are looking for and at the best price. Remember that more than saving, what is really important is to buy quality items that you really need.