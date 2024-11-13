Annual inflation stood at 2.6% in October

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

The Labor Department reported that annual inflation rebounded in the nation in October, driven by an increase in housing prices. The consumer price index (CPI) thus marked 2.6% year-over-year increase, compared to 2.4% in September.

Inflation was one of the issues Americans were most concerned about heading into last week's election, in which Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris.

In October, the CPI had an increase of 0.2% over September, the same variation as between August and September.

The department explained that the index measuring prices in the housing sector accounted for more than half of the monthly increase.

Core inflation, which excludes the more volatile prices of food and energy, remained unchanged in October compared to September, at 0.3% compared to the previous month and at 3.3% year-over-year.

Since Joe Biden's arrival in the White House in 2021, prices have risen more than 20%.

A poll conducted before the election indicated that 46% of Americans consider their economic situation to be bad compared to four years ago when Biden took office. Twenty-nine percent describe their economic conditions as fair, while only 25% indicate that their current conditions are excellent or good.