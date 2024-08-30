Gas prices have skyrocketed 50% since the Biden-Harris duo took office

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

Since Kamala Harris took office as vice president in January 2021, the average price of gasoline has increased 50%, according to a report published by Breitbart based on data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. This remarkable increase has hurt consumers' pocketbooks and highlights the failed energy policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

At the end of Trump's term, gas cost $2.38 per gallon

At the end of former President Donald Trump's term, the average price of gasoline stood at approximately $2.38 per gallon. However, over the following years, prices have shown an upward trend. As of August 2024, the average price stands at $3.36 per gallon.

However, prices have at times reached historic peaks exceeding $5 per gallon in certain regions of the country. The highest average cost on record for regular unleaded gasoline is $5.01 (on June 14, 2022). On the other hand, diesel reached an all-time high five days later, hitting $5.81 on June 19, 2022, according to AAA data.

The failed policies of Biden and Harris

The administration's failed economic and energy policies have played a major role in making fuel more expensive. Harris's progressive and radical environmental agenda, which seeks to reduce carbon emissions and cut fossil fuel consumption, has included clampdowns on oil companies and the promotion of electric vehicles, which Americans are increasingly dissatisfied with due to their flaws and underdevelopment.

All prices increase across the board

The increase in gasoline prices has a direct impact on consumers, as it translates into higher costs for transportation, affecting both individuals and businesses that rely on fuel for their daily operations. This increase has generated a domino effect, raising the costs of goods and services in general, and contributing to inflation, which has been one of the main economic concerns during the last few years.

Transportation issues have become chaotic. Automobile insurance prices have skyrocketed 54% since Biden and Harris took office. New car prices also increased 19%, while the cost of used cars and trucks increased 20%, and the average price of vehicle maintenance and repair has gone up 30% in that same time period.