World stock markets plunge due to fears of a collapse in the US
In a Friday to forget, all economic indicators crumbled, reflecting the poor performance of Bidenomics.
Rising unemployment in the U.S. is raising concerns for the global economy. The New York Stock Exchange opened Friday sharply lower and bond yields fell following a rise in the U.S. unemployment rate in July, a sign of slowing down for the world's largest economy.
Unemployment in the country rose to 4.3% in July, the highest since October 2021. The figure is worse than expected, increasing 0.2% from the previous month. It is a setback for the Biden-Harris administration barely three months before the election, once again highlighting the weakness of its economic policies, known as Bidenomics.
This indicator, moreover, worries the Federal Reserve at a time when it is still considering a possible rate cut in September.
According to AFP, "during early trading, the Dow Jones index fell 0.93%, while the tech-dominated Nasdaq was down 2.53%, weighed down in particular by Intel, which plunged 25% after the announcement of 15,000 job cuts."
The broad-based S&P 500 index also drew back, by 1.51%.
Meanwhile, according to data from The Telegraph, the Stoxx 600 index also fell as much as 2.3%, hitting a three-month low. The German Dax also fell as much as 2.3%; the French Cac 40 as much as 1.4% and the FTSE 100 as much as 0.8%.
"Japan’s Nikkei 225 index had already closed down by 2,216.63 points - its second-largest points drop in history - after weaker than expected US factory data showed output dropped to an eight-month low in July," The Telegraph highlighted.