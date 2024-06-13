Sociedad

Detienen al menos a ocho vándalos que asaltaron el tradicional juego de béisbol entre republicanos y demócratas

Grupos pro-Hamás y de cambio climático se manifestaron en el campo del Nationals Park.

Arrestados en el Juego del Congreso
(Captura de pantalla YouTube New York Post)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
junio 13, 2024
Varios vándalos pro-Hamás irrumpieron en el Juego anual de béisbol del Congreso que se disputaba en el campo del Nationals Park. Otros manifestantes climáticos también intentaron protestar en el estadio. Ambos grupos fueron detenidos por las fuerzas de seguridad.

Ante los gritos de "Palestina libre", la mayoría de los asistentes al juego de béisbol comenzó a gritar: "Estados Unidos, Estados Unidos":

En ese sentido, la Policía del Capitolio explicó que arrestó al menos a ocho personas por las manifestaciones. "Nuestros agentes rápidamente los detuvieron y arrestaron. Las ocho personas están siendo acusadas de cargos federales - Interferencia con un miembro de la Policía del Capitolio", indicó la Policía en su cuenta de X.

Una organización climática llamada Climate Defiance se atribuyó el ataque. "No nos equivoquemos: son los miembros del Congreso los que deberían estar encerrados", señaló la organización progresista en su cuenta de X.

A pesar de los intentos de los manifestantes, el juego siguió y finalmente, por cuarto año consecutivo, los republicanos del Congreso vencieron a sus oponentes demócratas. El marcador final fue 31-11. Además, se recaudaron 2,2 millones de dólares para organizaciones benéficas.

"Las ganancias del juego benefician a los Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, el Washington Literacy Center, las Washington Nationals Philanthropies y el United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund", explicó Washington Examiner.

