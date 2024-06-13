Detienen al menos a ocho vándalos que asaltaron el tradicional juego de béisbol entre republicanos y demócratas

Varios vándalos pro-Hamás irrumpieron en el Juego anual de béisbol del Congreso que se disputaba en el campo del Nationals Park. Otros manifestantes climáticos también intentaron protestar en el estadio. Ambos grupos fueron detenidos por las fuerzas de seguridad.

Ante los gritos de "Palestina libre", la mayoría de los asistentes al juego de béisbol comenzó a gritar: "Estados Unidos, Estados Unidos":

At the annual Congressional Baseball Game, a handful of pro-Palestinian protestors staged a protest during the singing of the national anthem with chants of Free Palestine, Let Gaza live and others. Crowd responds with "USA! USA!" pic.twitter.com/5rgNumJXDF

Capitol Police just tackled and arrested several people running onto the field during the congressional baseball game: pic.twitter.com/43sforwxCi

En ese sentido, la Policía del Capitolio explicó que arrestó al menos a ocho personas por las manifestaciones. "Nuestros agentes rápidamente los detuvieron y arrestaron. Las ocho personas están siendo acusadas de cargos federales - Interferencia con un miembro de la Policía del Capitolio", indicó la Policía en su cuenta de X.

When eight people tried to protest on the field, our officers quickly stopped them and arrested them. The eight people are being charged with federal charges - Interference with a Member of the U.S. Capitol Police - 2 U.S.C. §1966. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/biKCbKiWP8

Una organización climática llamada Climate Defiance se atribuyó el ataque. "No nos equivoquemos: son los miembros del Congreso los que deberían estar encerrados", señaló la organización progresista en su cuenta de X.

UPDATE: Eight of us have been arrested for shutting down the Congressional Baseball Game.

They are behind bars right now.

Make no mistake: It’s the Members of Congress who should be locked up. pic.twitter.com/tNoB4jh0xp

— Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) June 13, 2024