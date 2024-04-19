World

BREAKING NEWS | Simultaneous explosions in Iran, Syria and Iraq

One of the affected cities is Isfahan, where the Iranian theocracy stores 60% of its enriched uranium.

EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
April 19, 2024
According to various preliminary reports, simultaneous explosions were heard in Iran, Syria and Iraq during the early hours of Friday.

One of the explosions was in the important city of Isfahan, in central Iran, where the Iranian theocracy stores 60% of its enriched uranium.

Explosions were also reported in the As-Suwayda governorate in southern Syria, in the Baghdad area of the federal capital of Iraq and in the Babylon governorate in Iraq.

One of the media outlets that reported the explosions is Sky News Arabia, which cited Iranian media to warn about the explosions in Isfahan.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Syrian reports indicate that the airstrikes targeted facilities belonging to the Syrian army in the provinces of As-Suwayda and Daraa, southern Syria.

Likewise, a US official confirmed to ABC News that Israeli missiles hit Iranian territory. The official himself did not confirm whether Israel also attacked Syria and Iraq.

Meanwhile, at the time of publishing this article, beyond preliminary reports, there is still no official confirmation of the explosions nor anyone claiming responsibility for the attack.

This is a developing news story...

