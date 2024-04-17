Shock in Brazil and on the networks over the horrible case of Erika de Souza Viera, a woman who took her dead uncle to a bank branch and pretended he was alive to try to remove a sum equivalent to $3,200 from his account.

The woman was arrested by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, according to CNN Brazil. Prior to this she was recorded by bank staff, who upon seeing the scene became suspicious and called the police authorities.

The video soon spread like wildfire through the networks. In the images you can see how Erika de Souza Viera, with an overwhelming cold-bloodedness, transports the corpse of her uncle in a wheelchair.

The woman interacts with him to pretend he is still alive and moves his head and hands to try to sign some documents in the bank. The deception did not convince the bank workers, who prevented the cash withdrawal.

Sensitive images

In Brazil, a woman tried to take out a loan by bringing her deceased uncle to the bank. pic.twitter.com/4yINmkOstS — 3 Korner 1 Penaltı (@3_Korner1_Pen6) April 17, 2024

Upon arrival of medical and police authorities, they notified that Paulo Roberto Braga, 68, was indeed dead. According to Rio de Janeiro Police, the elderly man had been dead for at least several hours when Erika de Souza Viera attempted to carry out her fraud.

She faces charges of attempted robbery by deception and desecration of a corpse. According to CNN, if convicted she could spend up to 13 years behind bars.