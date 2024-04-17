World

Brazil: woman takes her uncle's dead body to bank to try to withdraw R$17,000

Erika de Souza Viera faces charges of attempted fraud and vilification of Paulo Roberto Braga's corpse.

Señor muerto en el banco
( Twitter / X )
JUAN PEñA
April 17, 2024
1 minute read

Shock in Brazil and on the networks over the horrible case of Erika de Souza Viera, a woman who took her dead uncle to a bank branch and pretended he was alive to try to remove a sum equivalent to $3,200 from his account. 

The woman was arrested by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, according to CNN Brazil. Prior to this she was recorded by bank staff, who upon seeing the scene became suspicious and called the police authorities.

The video soon spread like wildfire through the networks. In the images you can see how Erika de Souza Viera, with an overwhelming cold-bloodedness, transports the corpse of her uncle in a wheelchair.

The woman interacts with him to pretend he is still alive and moves his head and hands to try to sign some documents in the bank. The deception did not convince the bank workers, who prevented the cash withdrawal.

Sensitive images

Upon arrival of medical and police authorities, they notified that Paulo Roberto Braga, 68, was indeed dead. According to Rio de Janeiro Police, the elderly man had been dead for at least several hours when Erika de Souza Viera attempted to carry out her fraud.

She faces charges of attempted robbery by deception and desecration of a corpse. According to CNN, if convicted she could spend up to 13 years behind bars.

Topics:

Recommendation

Dos hombres fumando un cigarrillo en una calle parisina

UK Parliament passes bill that would ban the sale of cigarettes to those born after 2009

Venezuela: el dictador Maduro ordena una “acción defensiva” en el Atlántico ante la llegada de un buque de guerra británico para resguardar a Guyana

Maduro closes embassy in Quito following Ecuadorian police raid on Mexican Embassy

El Centro de Recursos de Matamoros en México distribuye folletos que pide a los migrantes que "voten por el presidente Biden"

The Resource Center Matamoros in Mexico is handing out flyers asking migrants to "vote for President Biden"

La policía impidiendo la entrada a la Natcon en Bruselas

Orbán, Farage, Zemmour and Braverman protest the sabotaging of their international conservative conference

Auto de policía argentina.

Argentina intensifies border controls due to threat from Iran and Hezbollah

El secretario de Defensa de los Estados Unidos, Lloyd Austin.

Lloyd Austin meets with Chinese minister after 18-month hiatus

Herzi Halevi, jefe de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (

Israeli Chief of Staff: Iranian attack "will receive a response"

Incendio en el edificio de la Bolsa de Copenhague

Fire breaks out in Copenhagen stock exchange building

Un alto cargo de Hamás reveló que el ataque contra Israel se empezó a planificar hace dos años, justo después del desastre en Afganistán

Hamas destroys Gaza, now trying to claim that a 'Victory'