World

Brazil and Colombia condemn Chavista blockade against opposition candidates in Venezuela

The Venezuelan foreign minister described the Colombian government's statement as "interference."

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas
Nicolás Maduro (Gabriela Oraá / AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 26, 2024
2 minutes read

The socialist governments of Brazil and Colombia joined the broader Hispano-American community and voiced their concern about the ongoing obstacles imposed by the Maduro regime on the registration process for presidential candidates in Venezuela. Specifically, they highlighted María Corina Machado's inability to register her representative in the electoral process scheduled for July 28.

The countries' statement comes after the Venezuelan opposition repeatedly blocked Corina Yoris, María Corina Machado's representative, from registering her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.

"Colombia expresses its concern over the recent events surrounding the registration of certain presidential candidacies, particularly with regard to the difficulties faced by majority opposition sectors - such as the Plataforma Unitaria Democrática and the Movimiento Vente Venezuela, among others. These difficulties have the potential to undermine confidence in the transparency and competitiveness of the electoral process leading up to the presidential elections on July 28 within certain sectors of the international community," the Colombian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Gustavo Petro's government, which has close ties to Nicolás Maduro, stated that "Ensuring political and electoral guarantees for all political actors equally is fundamental for democracy. For this reason, Colombia echoes the calls of the international community on the need to prioritize the current presidential electoral process in Venezuela as a democratic mechanism for making decisions that will profoundly impact the lives of the people of Venezuela in the years to come."

"An act of gross interference"

The Venezuelan regime's Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, was quick to respond. Gil assured that Petro's government issued the statement due to pressure from the United States.

"Driven by the need to please the designs of the U.S. State Department, the Colombian Foreign Ministry is taking a false step and commits an act of gross interference in matters that only concern Venezuelans," said Gil.

This is not only an act of bad faith, but it also seeks to undermine the process of normalization of diplomatic, political and commercial relations, which has been promoted by our presidents.

Meanwhile, socialist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil's government, which also has close ties to Maduro, explained that "it is observed that the candidate nominated by the Unitary Platform, an opposition political force, over which there were no judicial decisions, was prevented from registering, which is not compatible with the Barbados Agreements. The impediment has not, to date, been the subject of any official explanation."

Brazil is ready, together with other members of the international community, to cooperate so that the election announced for July 28 constitutes a firm step towards normalizing political life and strengthening democracy in Venezuela, a neighboring country and friend of Brazil. 

Topics:

Recommendation

Julian Assange.

UK postpones the extradition of Julian Assange, asks US for new guarantees

Evan Gershkovich, periodista del The Wall Street Journal encarcelado en Rusia.

Russia extends detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich until June 30

Detención de un yihadista en Barcelona (España), en marzo de 2024.

A man who distributed jihadist propaganda of the Islamic State arrested in Spain

Redes sociales

Technology and social networks are under the European Union's microscope

Tiranía de Maduro elige a una "oposición" a la medida para las “elecciones” presidenciales del 28 de julio

Venezuela: Maduro dictatorship hand picks 'opposition' for the presidential 'elections' on July 28

Hombres armados no identificados moviéndose hacia las puertas del Ayuntamiento de Crocus en Krasnogorsk, en las afueras de Moscú-

Attack in Russia: Why is no one calling for a two-state solution?

Hackeo

United States and United Kingdom sanction China over global cyber espionage scheme

Esta foto publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 muestra a tropas israelíes realizando operaciones militares en la Franja de Gaza.

War in Gaza: Fighting intensifies around Al Shifa hospital

María Corina Machado y Corina Yoris

Venezuela: Seven Latin American countries criticize Maduro regime for impeding Maria Corina Machado's replacement to register as a presidential candidate