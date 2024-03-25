Boeing CEO announces his departure from the company at the end of the year

Dave Calhoun, along with the chairman of the board of directors and the CEO of the commercial aircraft division will leave the company.

Boeing co-CEO Dave Calhoun announced that 2024 will be his last year at the helm of the company. In a memo to the company's employees, the executive said that he will remain at the helm for the remainder of the year to manage the transition and the difficult moment that the company is experiencing due to the safety problems detected in several aircraft, especially after Alaska Airlines flight 1282.

For Calhoun, "the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 accident was a watershed moment for Boeing." Due to this incident, he says, "The eyes of the world are on us," so he asked for employees' commitment to "rebuild" the company. In his references to the company's future, the CEO announced the departure of two other members of the top brass, Larry Kellner, chairman of Boeing's board of directors Stan Deal, president and CEO of the commercial aircraft division.

Transition into the end of 2024

Both already have replacements. Steve Mollenkopf, board member and former CEO of Qualcomn, was appointed as new board chairman and will be in charge of leading the election of the company's new CEO. Deal will be replaced by Stephanie Pope, the company's COO since January 2024.

However, Calhoun assured that the three outgoing executives "will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do."