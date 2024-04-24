Politics

Biden signs law granting military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The three countries will receive a package valued at $95 billion to aid in the conflicts they face in their respective regions.

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos.
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 24, 2024
After approval by Congress, Joe Biden signed the bill to grant $95 billion in foreign aid, including military material, to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to assist in the face of conflicts the countries face in their respective regions.

"It gives vital support to America's partners so they can defend themselves from threats to their sovereignty," said the president in statements reported by Reuters. "Today, we answered history’s call at this critical inflection point. With the signing of our national security package, we tell the world that America stands resolutely for democracy and freedom, and against tyranny and oppression," he added on social media.

Ukraine will receive a package valued at $61 billion to defend against Russia, Israel will be given $26 billion to aid in their fight against Hamas and other terrorist groups, and Taiwan is granted $8 billion dollars to reinforce its deterrence capabilities against any attempt by the Chinese communist regime.

Among the resources granted to Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel are anti-aircraft defense munitions and rockets, as well as military vehicles. Biden's goal is for aid to reach these three countries this week.

Thanks from Ukraine and Israel

With the aggression initiated by Russia in 2022 still ongoing, Ukraine sees the aid that the U.S. government has provided to defend themselves from Vladimir Putin's regime as vitally important. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Washington, D.C., for assisting in the country's defense against Russian attacks and helping to "protect" Ukrainian democracy:

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also thanked President Biden for the aid granted by the United States:

