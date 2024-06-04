Biden enacts new measures to alleviate the immigration crisis a few months before the elections

Knowing that border security is one of Americans' biggest concerns, the president signs an executive order to address "a broken immigration system."

President Joe Biden issued an executive order with different measures to counter the immigration crisis. These initiatives are undoubtedly influenced by electoral considerations, given the proximity of the presidential elections and the fact that the border security ranks among the top concerns of Americans.

In a press release, the White House referred to these measures as "recent actions to secure our border and address our broken immigration system," clarifying that they will only be applied when "the southern border is overwhelmed." However, the Biden administration indicated that they will not be permanent and that they will be revoked when "the U.S. system can safely and effectively manage border operations."

One of those decisions is the "strengthening the asylum screening process." With this measure, the Biden administration intends to remove illegal immigrants who "pose a risk to public or national security" "as quickly as possible." This includes people on the terrorist watch list. Until now, they were held in detention centers, which came at a high cost for the country.

The fight against fentanyl

Another of those measures enacted by Biden is closely linked to drug trafficking. He is specifically looking to tackle a substance that kills hundreds of thousands of Americans a year: fentanyl.

To stop the opioid from making its way into the country, Biden announced the installation of a hundred drug inspection machines for Border Patrol agents to "interrupt fentanyl smuggling" and "help them detect it" before it enters the country across the southwest border.

Revoke the visas of people who profit from illegal immigrants

The Department of State (DOS) imposed visa restrictions on both executives and workers of Colombian companies, as well as more than 250 officials from Daniel Ortega's Nicaraguan government, this action comes after an investigation revealed that they are profiting from selling permits to illegal immigrants.

Linked to this initiative, both the DOS and the Department of Justice (DOJ) will offer "anti-smuggling rewards" to those who offer information "leading to the identification, location, arrest or conviction of those most responsible for significant human smuggling activities in the region."

With these measures, the Biden administration "sends a clear message that no one should profit from the exploitation of vulnerable migrants."

Biden breaks the promises he made in 2020 and attacks the GOP

The Wall Street Journal detailed that this executive order proves two things. The first is that the president, as the presidential election approaches, is increasingly changing his stance on migration. This contrasts with his 2020 election campaign when he promised to implement one of the most liberal immigration policies in U.S. history.

The second is that the White House is seriously concerned about the elections in November. Biden's political advisors welcome the fact that the president is defending himself against criticism about his border management, one of Biden's weakest points according to the polls.

However, instead of acknowledging his mistakes and not having promoted measures sooner to counteract the problems causing the immigration crisis, Biden took the opportunity to criticize the Republican Party for "refusing" to collaborate in the defense of national security:

I came here today to do what Republicans in Congress refuse to do, take the necessary steps to secure our border (...) let's fix the problem and stop fighting over it.