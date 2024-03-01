Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani announces his marriage

The baseball player, who in December won the best contract in the history of the sport, explained that it is a Japanese person, but did not reveal their identity.

Shohei Ohtani, baseball star and the highest paid player in Major League Baseball, announced that he got married. The information was announced in a statement he posted on his Instagram account.

"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," said Ohtani.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Shohei Ohtani | 大谷翔平 (@shoheiohtani)



Despite the statement, the superstar did not detail the identity of his partner. However, he asked the media not to request interviews and detailed that he will provide more details of his marriage in the coming days.

Ohtani, 29, made headlines in December after he signed a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for ten years.