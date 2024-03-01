Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani announces his marriage

Shohei Ohtani, baseball star and the highest paid player in Major League Baseball, announced that he got married. The information was announced in a statement he posted on his Instagram account.
"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," said Ohtani.
Despite the statement, the superstar did not detail the identity of his partner. However, he asked the media not to request interviews and detailed that he will provide more details of his marriage in the coming days.
"The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever," the athlete posted on social media. He thanked the fans and his former team.
And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.