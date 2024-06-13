Economy

Applications for unemployment benefits soar to 242,000, the highest since August 2023

New data published by the Department of Labor showed that some 13,000 new claims were added last week.

El mercado laboral se debilita: el paro aumenta y el crecimiento del empleo se ralentiza
Hombre trabajando en una construcción. (Pexels)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 13, 2024
1 minute read

New data released by the Department of Labor showed that new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week to their highest level in 10 months (August 2023).

According to the information released, some 13,000 new claims were added, lifting the total to 242,000 applications:

In the week ending June 8, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 242,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 229,000. The 4-week moving average was 227,000, an increase of 4,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 222,250.

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE WEEK... by Veronica Silveri

Results that contradict forecasts

Economists surveyed by Reuters previously agreed in their projection that new claims would fall to 225,000. However, this increase represented the third consecutive weekly increase.

The number of people already receiving unemployment benefits (continuous claims) in the week ending June 1 increased by 30,000 to 1.82 million.

According to the statement: "The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending May 25 were in New Jersey (2.3), California (2.1), Washington (1.7), Massachusetts (1.6), Rhode Island (1.6), Illinois (1.5), New York (1.5), Alaska (1.4), Connecticut (1.4), Nevada (1.4), Pennsylvania (1.4) and Puerto Rico (1.4)."

Increases and decreases in the number of applications

On the other hand, the largest increases in initial claims in the week ending June 1 were recorded in Minnesota (+2,788), California (+1,974), Ohio (+1,692), Pennsylvania (+1,566) and Florida (+784 )

While the largest decreases in the number of applications occurred in Michigan (-2,706), Texas (-1,822), Tennessee (-1,295), New York (-1,016) and Georgia (-809).

Topics:

Recommendation

Logo de la empresa FedEx durante el torneo de golf que se celebró en Memphis en agosto de 2023.

Europe: FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs to reduce costs

Alimentación, comida, supermercado, inflación.

More than a quarter of Americans give up a plate of food a day due to high prices

Economía

Inflation only fell one-tenth in May and stood at 3.3%

Familia abrazada

The five most expensive states to raise a child

Wall Street

Wall Street sees stocks drop a day before the Fed announcement and release of inflation data

Personas esperando su turno para entrar a EEUU.

Immigrants lead the number of jobs added to the economy since 2019

Hispanic workers in California, in a file photo.

Hispanic Americans lose faith in Bidenomics

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

Baltimore Ship Canal reopens after bridge collapse

Reserva Federal

In the red: The U.S. went $1.2 trillion more in debt in the last eight months