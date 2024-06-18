Electric vehicle maker Fisker files for bankruptcy

Electric car companies face financial difficulties due to driver rejection. Fisker stated that "like other companies in the industry ... market headwinds have affected our ability to operate efficiently."

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In a statement, Fisker revealed that it was in discussions with interested parties regarding the "debtor in possession and the sale of its assets." Likewise, he assured that he has "faced several market headwinds" that affected his ability to operate efficiently :

Fisker has made incredible progress since our founding, bringing the Ocean SUV to market twice as fast as the automotive industry expected and making good on our promises to deliver the most sustainable vehicle in the world (...) Like other companies in In the electric vehicle industry, we have faced several market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently.

The spokesperson said the company evaluated all of its options and determined that selling its assets under Chapter 11 is "the most viable path forward for the company."

Fisker Filing FINAL by Veronica Silveri

The company is not the only electric vehicle startup facing financial difficulties. Lordstown Motors and bus maker Arrival also filed for bankruptcy. Added to these are others that are reducing costs to avoid bankruptcy, according to information from the Wall Street Journal.

Sales of electric vehicles are overwhelmingly decreasing with each passing day. This year they increased only by 3.3% (compared to 47% last year).