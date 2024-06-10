Technology

Apple presents its artificial intelligence model: Apple Intelligence

This new system will allow the company's technological devices to be optimized through generative artificial intelligence.

VOZMEDIA STAFF
June 10, 2024
(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) Apple presented Monday "Apple Intelligence," a new system to optimize the use of its electronic devices such as the iPhone and the Mac through generative artificial intelligence (A.I.), an announcement highly anticipated in the market.

At the center of this system, the Cupertino, Calif., based firm replaced its virtual assistant Siri, which saw a radical update as Apple seeks to catch up to products launched by OpenAI and Microsoft.

