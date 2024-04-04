Politics

Another judicial setback for Trump: A judge rejected his request to dismiss the classified documents case

Judge Aileen Cannon completely denied the Republican's request and criticized the behavior of special prosecutor Jack Smith.

Donald Trump es condenado a pagar una mega multa de $350 millones por el caso de fraude civil en Nueva York y tampoco podrá operar negocios en el estado
Donald Trump (Angela Weiss - AFP)
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
April 4, 2024
1 minute read

Donald Trump has been having a complicated week with the judicial system. The former president first had the gag order extended in the case of the alleged secret payment to Stormy Daniels. Then, they rejected his request to postpone the trial in the same case, and now they have dismissed his request to annul the classified documents case.

Judge Aileen Cannon rejected Trump's legal team's request to dismiss the classified documents case because she understood that the Presidential Records Act (PRA) does not protect the Republican's actions.

"The Presidential Records Act does not provide a pre-trial basis to dismiss," she wrote in a three-page ruling, adding that, given the facts presented to her, the legislation did not apply.

Trump is currently being prosecuted under the Espionage Act, which prohibits the intentional withholding of classified national defense information. In turn, he is accused of obstruction of justice for trying to hide the records from the authorities after they demanded their return.

A call to attention to special prosecutor Jack Smith

In his request to the judge, the special prosecutor asked that the case continue and recommended "finalizing the jury instructions." In other words, not allowing the jury to consider the PRA.

This did not sit well with Cannon, who noted that the request was "unjust and unprecedented," in addition to leaving the door open for the defense to argue based on the Presidential Records Act in front of the jury.

"To the extent the Special Counsel demands an anticipatory finalization of jury instructions prior to trial, prior to a charge conference, and prior to the presentation of trial defenses and evidence, the Court declines that demand as unprecedented and unjust," the judge ruled.

Topics:

Recommendation

Mike McDonnell

Democratic Nebraska state senator defects to GOP over opposition to abortion

Joe Biden

Liberal group invests $57 million to rescue Biden's performance with Hispanic voters

Doug Diny

Republican Doug Diny defeats Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg in local election: "Marks an unmistakable repudiation of failed Democrat policies"

Donald Trump

Trump would defeat Biden in 6 of 7 key states, either head to head or with RFK Jr. on the ballot

Donald Trump y su abogada Alina Habba, durante un juicio.

A New York judge rejects Trump's proposed extension and sets his first criminal trial for April 15

Biden en un carro eléctrico

Biden administration's environmental policy agenda fails again

Camiones de ayuda humanitaria en Gaza.

Experts warn of the danger of installing a temporary US port off the coast of Gaza

Lia Thomas (c) y otro

The governor of Wisconsin vetoed the law that prohibited the participation of trans people in women's sports categories

Un votante negro deposita su papeleta.

Bye, bye 'Zuckerbucks': Wisconsin says "no" to private financing of elections