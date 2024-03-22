An opportunity for the GOP: Menéndez will not run in the Democratic primaries in New Jersey, but may run as an independent

If the senator runs against his current party, Republicans could have a chance to claim a difficult seat in the Senate.

In the midst of a legal battle in which he is accused of corruption, Senator Bob Menéndez (D-NJ) announced that he will not run in the Democratic primary in New Jersey in June, opening the door to a potential candidacy as an independent if he is acquitted.

In an extensive video of more than nine minutes, Menéndez, a long-serving Democratic senator accused of receiving bribes in exchange for political favors, reviewed his successful record as a member of the Senate and called the accusations against him unfounded.

Despite declaring himself “not guilty” in the video, the Democrat pointed out that the accusations weighing on his shoulders will not “allow me to have that type of dialogue and debate with political opponents that have already made it the cornerstone of their campaign.”

“Therefore, I will not file for the Democratic primary this June. I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election,” Menéndez stated.

Menéndez’s announcement comes amid speculation about his reelection campaign and just days before the New Jersey filing deadline.

In addition to the legal problems that plague him and his wife, the senator also faces pressure to not run for reelection after being charged by the Department of Justice with conspiring to act as a foreign agent in Egypt and for obstruction of justice.

In the midst of the legal puzzle, a New Jersey businessman has already pleaded guilty to trying to bribe the senator and his wife to obtain political benefits from the former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

This businessman also agreed to collaborate with federal authorities, further complicating the case for the Democratic senator, who, despite the accusations, asked his constituents for their trust.

“I know many of you are hurt and disappointed in me with the accusations I’m facing,” said the senator, who refuses to resign. “Believe me, I am disappointed at the false accusations as well. All I can ask of you is to withhold judgment until justice takes place.”

A window for Republicans?

Before officially announcing his withdrawal from the Democratic primaries but leaving the door open to an independent candidacy, several Democrats had already criticized Menéndez because, if he ran against their party, he would open an opportunity for Republicans to claim a seat in New Jersey.

“There is no way that he can win this seat,” Rep. Andy Kim told NBC News last week. “But what he could do is jeopardize this seat and give Republicans a chance.”

With 32% of voting intentions, Kim, who represents New Jersey’s Third District, is the candidate leading the race to win the Democratic primary for the Senate in New Jersey, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll.

Despite strong support from the Democratic establishment, New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy fell behind in the race with 20% support from those polled.

Menéndez, far behind, barely reached 9% of voting intention.

In 2018, when Menéndez won reelection, the Democrat defeated Republican businessman Bob Hugin with 54% of the vote.

If Menéndez proves his innocence in the courts and runs as an independent, a competitive percentage between ten and fifteen percent of the vote could change the color of a seat dominated by Democrats.

In addition, the path to launching as an independent is relatively simple, as the senator would have until June 4 to gather a minimum of 800 signatures to launch his candidacy.

The biggest obstacle, without a doubt, is the trial that lies ahead, which is scheduled to begin on May 6.

Meanwhile, one of his great Democratic critics, Senator John Fetterman, challenged him to run as an independent.

“I dare him. Go ahead. Go ahead, dude,” Fetterman, who endorsed Kim, told NBC. “If that sleaze ball wants to pull 7%, go right ahead. And that’s going to be strange trying to campaign while you’re in your trial.”