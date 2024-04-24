Politics

After months at a standstill, Senate approves aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

The legislative proposal, which will now go to Biden's desk, also includes a measure that would ban TikTok nationwide.

SABRINA MARTIN
April 24, 2024
After months of intense political debate, on Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill that would provide millions of dollars in aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. In addition, the legislation also includes a provision requiring TikTok to find a US buyer.

With the strong bipartisan support of 79 votes in favor and 18 against, senators finally gave the green light to foreign aid after the House of Representatives passed the package in four separate bills.

“Tonight, America sends a message to the entire world: We will not turn our back on you,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. “This is one of the most consequential measures Congress has passed in years to protect America’s security and the future of Democracy,” he added.

Now that the Senate has formally approved the legislation, it will pass to President Joe Biden, who has already expressed his intention to sign it into law.

“It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia. I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield needs,” Biden said.

The package includes about $60 billion for aid to Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel and $8 billion for allies in the Indo-Pacific (Taiwan).

In addition to financial aid, the legislation includes sanctions on Russia and Iran’s oil industry and a measure to ban TikTok in the US unless the parent company, ByteDance, finds a new US owner.

Once the legislation takes effect, the Chinese social network will have 270 days to find a new owner.

TikTok has strongly rejected this proposal since the House passed it over the weekend and announced that it would file a “legal challenge” if the legislative proposal is enacted.

