Politics

Video: Biden's embarrassing moments during the D-Day commemoration

The president starred in two awkward moments during the ceremony held in Normandy (France).

El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama, Jill Biden, en su visita al cementerio
(AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 6, 2024
During his visit to Normandy (France) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Joe Biden starred in two awkward moments that left everyone speechless. In the first, the president, instead staying behind to greet a group of war veterans like other world leaders who attended the ceremony did, quickly walked off stage along with First Lady Jill Biden.

In the second video, the president awkwardly bends over in front of French President Emmanuel Macron, French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden.

In addition, Joe Biden can be seen saying something to his wife. Jill Biden covered her mouth when responding. 

These latest two episodes add to Joe Biden’s increasingly extensive list of nonsensical comments or behavior.

Topics:

