Video: Biden's embarrassing moments during the D-Day commemoration

The president starred in two awkward moments during the ceremony held in Normandy (France).

During his visit to Normandy (France) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Joe Biden starred in two awkward moments that left everyone speechless. In the first, the president, instead staying behind to greet a group of war veterans like other world leaders who attended the ceremony did, quickly walked off stage along with First Lady Jill Biden.

#WATCH | Embarrasing: First Lady Jill Biden rushes to escort President Joe Biden out as French President Macron stays behind to greet veterans at the D-Day commemoration event and apologizes to them for the weird moment. pic.twitter.com/yZDS4v3PVv — VOZ (@Voz_US) June 6, 2024

In the second video, the president awkwardly bends over in front of French President Emmanuel Macron, French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden.

In addition, Joe Biden can be seen saying something to his wife. Jill Biden covered her mouth when responding.

#WATCH | Another President Biden weird moment at the D-Day memorial event in France pic.twitter.com/APCCYFfsPy — VOZ (@Voz_US) June 6, 2024

These latest two episodes add to Joe Biden’s increasingly extensive list of nonsensical comments or behavior.