Trump sues ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos for libel

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos for defamation. The Republican argued that Stephanopoulos affected his reputation by saying several times on air that Trump had been found responsible for raping E. Jean Carroll.

The lawsuit refers to comments made by the host during an interview he did with Rep. Nancy Mace, (R-S.C.).

‘These statements were and remain false’

The lawsuit alleges that Stephanopoulos claimed maliciously during the broadcast that a jury had found former President Trump responsible for the rape of writer E. Jean Carroll, despite knowing it was not true.

"These statements were and remain false, and were made by Defendant Stephanopoulos with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth given that Defendant Stephanopoulos knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false," says the lawsuit.

The Republican's lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. Meanwhile, ABC News was asked about the lawsuit but refused to comment.