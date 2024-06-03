Politics

The 12 jurors in the Hunter Biden case have been chosen and here's what you need to know

The president's son will stand trial in Delaware for allegedly lying in an affidavit he used to purchase a firearm in 2018.

June 3, 2024
The trial against Hunter Biden began in Delaware. The president’s son faces federal charges for allegedly lying in an affidavit he used to purchase a firearm in 2018, which is why prosecutor David Weiss decided to formally charge him. A few hours after the trial began, the jurors who must define innocence or guilt were selected.

The selection process lasted one day and ended up being relatively quick. Potential members were questioned about their opinions on various topics, such as Joe Biden himself, gun ownership, and prosecutions of political figures or figures related to public life, all to define their ability to be impartial during the judicial process.

Once the process was over, 12 regular jurors and four alternates were chosen to be protagonists of the first of the criminal trials faced by the president’s son.

Opening statements are scheduled for June 4, where both the new jury and Judge Maryellen Noreika will listen to Hunter Biden’s lawyers and the Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyers.

What is Hunter Biden accused of in Delaware?

According to prosecutor David Weiss, Hunter Biden committed two crimes by acquiring a firearm in 2018. In effect, he lied in his sworn statement to be able to obtain it using ATF form 4473.

Added to this was a third charge for allegedly violating federal law by illegally possessing a Colt Cobra revolver while struggling with addiction problems.

“As alleged in count one of the indictment, Hunter Biden knowingly made a false written statement on Form 4473, with the probable intent to deceive the dealer from whom he purchased the firearm, when you certified that you were not an illegal user or addict of any stimulant, narcotic or any other controlled substance,” the DOJ pointed out.

What happens if he is found guilty?

If he is found guilty of all three charges, he could face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, a maximum financial fine of $750,000, and three years of supervised release.

The second criminal trial Hunter Biden faces

His other date with the Los Angeles court, also handled by Weiss, concerns an alleged “four-year scheme” in which he failed to pay federal income taxes while filing false income tax reports.

According to the prosecutor, Hunter Biden had to pay “at least $1.4 million on self-assessed federal taxes owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from on or about January 2017 to on or about October 15, 2020, and to evade tax assessment for tax year 2018 when [he] filed false returns in or around February 2020.”

