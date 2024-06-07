Texas arrests one of the 10 most wanted criminal illegal immigrants 24 hours after the list was published

Less than 24 hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott published the list of the 10 most wanted criminal illegal immigrants in the state, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that Servando Trejo Durán Jr. was arrested.

Murder while on bail

In a statement, DPS reported that "Servando Trejo Duran Jr., 62, was taken into custody in Baytown, Texas this afternoon by DPS Special Agents and Troopers assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) in Houston." The Special Investigations Division of the Baytown Police Department also assisted in his arrest. Duran was booked into the Chambers County Jail. DPS reported that a Texas Crime Stoppers (funded by the DPS) reward will not be paid out since his arrest did not occur as a result of a tip.

Durán was convicted of robbery and homicide. The second crime was committed in 1986, violating the provisional release he was under for another previous crime.

Duran is a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico with ties to eastern Harris County, including the cities of Baytown and Deer Park, Texas. In 1980, Duran was arrested by the Baytown Police Department for burglary of a residence and subsequently received 10 years’ probation. In 1986, Duran was convicted in Harris County of homicide and subsequently received a life sentence. He was released on parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in January 2009 and was removed from the United States later that year. In February 2023, Duran was arrested by the Deer Park Police Department for tampering with a government record and was released on bond. On March 1, 2023, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation (original offense: murder with a deadly weapon).