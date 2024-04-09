Teen arrested who swore allegiance to ISIS and planned attacks against Christians in Idaho

The Department of Justice reported that Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was arrested on Saturday, April 6, in his town for attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic States terrorist group (ISIS).

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Mercurio swore allegiance to ISIS and intended to commit attacks in its name. Likewise, the Department of Justice explained that Mercurio planned to attack parishioners at several Coeur d'Alene churches on April 7 with weapons, including knives and firearms.

Planning to 'wage an attack' on churches

In that sense, the authorities detailed that the FBI's Joint Terrorism Force (JTTF) carried out the investigation and thwarted Mercurio's violent plot. It was also learned that Mercurio is currently detained awaiting his initial appearance to be set by a court.

"As alleged in the complaint, the defendant swore an oath of loyalty to ISIS and planned to wage an attack in its name on churches in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, the defendant was taken into custody before he could act, and he is now charged with attempting to support ISIS’s mission of terror and violence. The Justice Department will continue to relentlessly pursue, disrupt, and hold accountable those who would commit acts of terrorism against the people and interests of the United States," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said, "This investigation demonstrates the FBI’s steadfast commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to stop those who wish to commit acts of violence on behalf of – or inspired by – foreign terrorist groups."

The Justice Department added that Mercurio is charged in a federal complaint with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. "If convicted, Mercurio faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the department said.