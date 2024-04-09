Society

Teen arrested who swore allegiance to ISIS and planned attacks against Christians in Idaho

The 18-year-old man faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

FBI
Dave Newman/ Flickr
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 9, 2024
1 minute read

The Department of Justice reported that Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was arrested on Saturday, April 6, in his town for attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic States terrorist group (ISIS).

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Mercurio swore allegiance to ISIS and intended to commit attacks in its name. Likewise, the Department of Justice explained that Mercurio planned to attack parishioners at several Coeur d'Alene churches on April 7 with weapons, including knives and firearms.

Planning to 'wage an attack' on churches

In that sense, the authorities detailed that the FBI's Joint Terrorism Force (JTTF) carried out the investigation and thwarted Mercurio's violent plot. It was also learned that Mercurio is currently detained awaiting his initial appearance to be set by a court.

"As alleged in the complaint, the defendant swore an oath of loyalty to ISIS and planned to wage an attack in its name on churches in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, the defendant was taken into custody before he could act, and he is now charged with attempting to support ISIS’s mission of terror and violence. The Justice Department will continue to relentlessly pursue, disrupt, and hold accountable those who would commit acts of terrorism against the people and interests of the United States," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said, "This investigation demonstrates the FBI’s steadfast commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to stop those who wish to commit acts of violence on behalf of – or inspired by – foreign terrorist groups."

The Justice Department added that Mercurio is charged in a federal complaint with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. "If convicted, Mercurio faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the department said.

Topics:

Recommendation

Montaje de Morgan Wallen con el tuit de la policía de Nashville con la detención del cantante.

Video: Country star Morgan Wallen arrested after throwing a chair from a rooftop

La Corte de Apelaciones de Nueva York niega la moción de Trump para retrasar el juicio en el caso Daniels y ya hay fecha para la selección del jurado

The New York Court of Appeals denies Trump's motion to delay the Stormy Daniels trial and there is already a date for jury selection

Informe del gran jurado de Nueva York: los Servicios de Protección Infantil no protegieron a Thomas Valva del asesinato de su padre

New York grand jury report: Child Protective Services failed to protect Thomas Valva from father's murder

Eclipse solar - mejores imágenes

Gallery: The best images of the solar eclipse

Otro revés para Trump: debe pagarle $380 mil en honorarios legales a la empresa que demandó por el expediente Steele

Trump appeals Judge Juan Merchan's silence order in New York a few days before the criminal trial begins

Captura de pantalla del video proporcionado por MEMRI en la que se realiza una protesta en Dearborn al grito de "muerte a Israel" y "muerte a los Estados Unidos".

Video: Michigan rally celebrates last day of Ramadan with cries of 'death to Israel' and 'death to America'

Departamento de Policía de Tampa.

Florida: 23-year-old woman charged with impersonating a minor and sexually abusing children

Eclipse solar.

Live: Total solar eclipse

John Bills prueba su equipo fotográfico en vísperas de un eclipse solar total en Norteamérica, en Cape Vincent, Nueva York, el 7 de abril de 2024.

Total solar eclipse: Everything you need to know so you don't miss out