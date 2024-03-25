Tammy Murphy, first lady of New Jersey, abandons campaign to replace Senator Menendez

This decision could pave the way for Democratic Representative Andy Kim, who emerges as the almost undisputed favorite to obtain the nomination.

The first lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy, reported that she will not continue her campaign to fill Bob Menendez's seat in the United States Senate. This decision will likely clear the way for Democratic Rep. Andy Kim to win the nomination.

Murphy explained this Sunday in a video published through social media that, although she dedicated many months to it, she decided to suspend her campaign to avoid divisions within the party.

"After many busy, invigorating, and yes, challenging months, I am suspending my Senate campaign today. I have been genuine and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign, which I am not willing to do," she said. "With Donald Trump on the ballot and so much at stake for our nation, I will not in good conscience waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat," she added.

With Murphy out of the race, Kim emerges as the near-undisputed favorite for the Democratic nomination. However, two other candidates are in the race: union leader Patricia Campos-Medina and activist Lawrence Hamm.

Murphy launched her campaign for the Senate in the fall, after all the legal problems that Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, are facing over the bribery case involving the governments of Qatar and Egypt.

Although it is still unclear whether Menendez will seek re-election, sources close to the senator assure us that he has no intention of participating in the November general elections.