Storms leave at least four dead

One of the victims of the damage caused by the weather event was Catherine Tusiani, who was the wife of the New York Yankees' senior vice president of partnerships.

At least four people were killed by falling trees as a result of storms hitting several states. The fatalities occurred in separate incidents in New York, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire between Wednesday and Thursday.

Similarly, it was learned that three of the victims were inside vehicles during the incidents.

Several large trees fell in and around the New York City metropolitan area Wednesday, including one that toppled over in Central Park and another that took down power lines and wrecked parked cars when it collapsed overnight in a far-northern Manhattan neighborhood.

One of the people who died was Catherine Tusiani, wife of the New York Yankees senior vice president of partnerships. The team issued a statement in which it confirmed and mourned Tusiani's death.

"Cathy was beloved by our front office staffers, who were privileged to experience and bear witness to her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor and great love for her husband, Michael, over the two-plus decades of dedicated service he has provided to the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family,” the Yankees said in a statement.