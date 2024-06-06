World

Spain joins South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice

The announcement comes a week after the Spanish Government recognized the Palestinian State.

VOZMEDIA STAFF
June 6, 2024
Less than a minute

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, announced in a press conference that Spain will join the lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Our only objective is to end the war and finally begin to move forward in the application of the two-state solution," Albares said. A week ago, Spain joined the more than 140 countries that recognize the existence of a Palestinian State.

The ICJ proceedings against Israel began in December, when South Africa filed an emergency appeal to the court alleging that Israeli forces had violated the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.

Earlier this year, the ICJ urged Israel to "prevent and punish" incitement to "genocide" in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly called the ruling "scandalous." Inside the court, the Israeli defense described the accusation as a "mockery" and defended the offensive in Gaza.

Topics:

Recommendation

El primer ministro de Eslovenia, Robert Golob.

Slovenia is the latest country in the European Union to recognize the Palestinian State

Bombardero Rockwell B-1B Lancer

Tension with Pyongyang: US conducts first precision bomb exercise in 7 years over Korea

Soldados de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, en la Franja de Gaza.

Retired US military experts say Israel has the right to eliminate Hamas

(CordonPress)

McDonald's loses court battle in Europe over chicken Big Mac

KIRYAT SHMONA

Netanyahu warns Hezbollah: 'We are prepared for very intense action in the north'

Un hombre ataca la embajada de Estados Unidos en el Líbano. 5 de junio de 2024.

Lebanese Army neutralizes an attacker who opened fire in the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in Beirut

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo ofrecido por Mannheim M

Germany: Another conservative politician is stabbed in the town of Mannheim

Los sistemas de cohetes de artillería de alta movilidad (HIMARS)

Ukraine used U.S. weapons to attack Russia after Biden's approval

droga mexico

A DEA report reveals that Mexico could become the main producer of cocaine, surpassing Colombia