Spain joins South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice

The announcement comes a week after the Spanish Government recognized the Palestinian State.

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, announced in a press conference that Spain will join the lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Our only objective is to end the war and finally begin to move forward in the application of the two-state solution," Albares said. A week ago, Spain joined the more than 140 countries that recognize the existence of a Palestinian State.

The ICJ proceedings against Israel began in December, when South Africa filed an emergency appeal to the court alleging that Israeli forces had violated the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.

Earlier this year, the ICJ urged Israel to "prevent and punish" incitement to "genocide" in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly called the ruling "scandalous." Inside the court, the Israeli defense described the accusation as a "mockery" and defended the offensive in Gaza.