Russia: Gunmen kill police officers and priest

The attacks occurred in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, in the Caucasus region.

Imagen de archivo de un vehículo policial ruso.
Imagen de archivo de un vehículo policial ruso. (Cordon Press)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
AFP
June 23, 2024
(AFP - Voz Media) Several armed men attacked a synagogue, two Orthodox churches and a police checkpoint this Sunday and killed a priest and police officers in the Russian republic of Dagestan, in the Caucasus region, reported the Anti-Terrorism Investigation Committee.

This was indicated in a statement to the RIA Novosti news agency that attacks were reported in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala against two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police checkpoint.

The attackers fled in a white Volkswagen Polo. The police are after them. “Information about the incident is being verified,” a ministry spokesman said, adding that efforts are being made to identify the attackers, according to Russia’s oficial Tass agency.

