Russia: Gunmen kill police officers and priest

The attacks occurred in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, in the Caucasus region.

(AFP - Voz Media) Several armed men attacked a synagogue, two Orthodox churches and a police checkpoint this Sunday and killed a priest and police officers in the Russian republic of Dagestan, in the Caucasus region, reported the Anti-Terrorism Investigation Committee.

This was indicated in a statement to the RIA Novosti news agency that attacks were reported in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala against two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police checkpoint.

The attackers fled in a white Volkswagen Polo. The police are after them. “Information about the incident is being verified,” a ministry spokesman said, adding that efforts are being made to identify the attackers, according to Russia’s oficial Tass agency.