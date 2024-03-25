New York court reduces Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar bond to $175 million

In addition, the court determined that the former president has 10 days to pay. Another judge set a date for the beginning of the trial for the Stormy Daniels case.

The New York Court of Appeals reduced Donald Trump's bond from more than $464 million to $175 million. It also agreed to give him 10 more days to pay. Monday was the deadline for the former president to pay the $355 million penalty, as well as more than $100 million in accrued interest, as part of Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling last month.

"The appeals court reduced the value of the bond from more than $460 million - which included fine and interest - to $175 million, and gave him a period of ten days to collect the money," explained AFP.

