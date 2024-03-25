New York court reduces Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar bond to $175 million

The New York Court of Appeals reduced Donald Trump's bond from more than $464 million to $175 million. It also agreed to give him 10 more days to pay. Monday was the deadline for the former president to pay the $355 million penalty, as well as more than $100 million in accrued interest, as part of Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling last month.
"The appeals court reduced the value of the bond from more than $460 million - which included fine and interest - to $175 million, and gave him a period of ten days to collect the money," explained AFP.
BREAKING: New York Appeals Court Grants Trump 10-Day Extension to Secure $175 million bond while awaiting a ruling on his appeal, instead of of the initial $464 Million.
"I greatly respect the decision of the appellate division and I'll post the $175 million in cash or bonds or security or whatever is necessary very quickly within the 10 days, and I thank the appellate division for acting quickly," Trump highlighted in an appearance before the media.
This decision will temporarily stop New York Attorney General Letitia James, who took Trump to court in October 2022 for financial fraud, from seizing the former president's assets and freezing his bank accounts.
"The number Engoron set is fraudulent. It should be zero, I did nothing wrong!" Trump posted on Truth Social before learning the most recent ruling. He argued that, in his opinion, the fine is illegitimate.
The former president faced two crucial court dates on Monday. The Republican also met with a Manhattan criminal court judge to set a new trial date for the trial of porn actress Stormy Daniels. In that regard, the New York judge ordered the trial to begin on April 15.
Meanwhile, the Republican called Daniels' case "a witch hunt. This is a hoax."