New budget bill prevents flying LGBT flags at US embassies

President Biden signed the bill approved on Saturday by the Senate, thus reversing part of the objectives of his foreign policy.

Bandera LGBT, imagen de referencia
(theodoranian Wikimedia Commons)
JUAN PEñA
March 24, 2024
The new budget bill approved Saturday by the Senate provides that U.S. embassies abroad cannot fly the LGBT flag. The bill, which gives the federal government $12 trillion in funding, was signed by President Joe Biden, who had to give in to certain clauses so as not to leave his administration without a budget.

The text of the law ensures that "none of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be obligated or expended to fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State," except those that are on a list of exceptions, which does not include the LGBT flag.

Joe Biden's State Department maintains a foreign policy with a strong commitment to the LGBT community, especially in countries where this group's rights are seriously threatened. The government assures that "the human rights of LBGTQI+ persons are U.S. foreign policy priorities."

In this sense, there are special envoys from the State Department for this issue, a controversial position that the previous Republican administration eliminated. On several occasions, United States embassies have raised the Pride flag on their buildings, along with the national flag.

In relation to the prohibition provided by law, the White House called it of "policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans," and stated that President Biden considered it "inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open" by including the provision, according to a statement to The Hill from a spokesperson for the president. Despite this, President Biden signed the bill.

It is not the first time that a budget law has sought to block the promotion of the LGBT agenda from government institutions. The defense budget law also included a clause to prevent LGBT indoctrination in the military.

