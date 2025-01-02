Donald Trump congratulates Jenniffer González on taking office as governor of Puerto Rico: "I look forward to working closely with you"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump congratulated Jenniffer González Colón on her swearing-in Thursday as governor of Puerto Rico in a letter loaded with support. In the message, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to work closely with the new leader to address the island's most pressing challenges.

"I am so proud of your resounding victory and incredible commitment to making Puerto Rico Great Again!" said Trump in the letter, which was read during the ceremony by Florida Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar.

A message of support and collaboration

In his message, Trump stressed the importance of revitalizing the island's infrastructure, boosting the economy and protecting the well-being of citizens. "I look forward to working closely with you to realize your vision of a safe, secure and prosperous future for all Puerto Ricans," he added.

The president-elect concluded by expressing his best wishes for González and her family in this new stage of leadership.

The Governor's Response

Following the reading of the message, Jenniffer González publicly thanked the president's words, reaffirming her willingness to strengthen the ties between Puerto Rico and the United States. "I appreciate the words of President-elect Donald Trump, a letter read by my great friend Florida Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar," she wrote on the social network X.

The swearing-in ceremony

González, a member of the New Progressive Party (NPP) and an ally of Donald Trump, took office after a historic electoral victory that marked her party's third consecutive term in office. During the ceremony, the new governor pledged to address challenges facing the island, including stabilizing the power grid after the recent blackout, improving infrastructure and boosting bilingual education.

"There are many challenges facing our island. That is precisely what moves me to address that first challenge with a sense of urgency," she told the crowd gathered in front of the Capitol.

Gonzalez also assured that her administration will be for everyone. "I’m going to fulfill my promises to you. I am not going to govern only for those who voted for me. I am going to be the governor of all Puerto Ricans," she said.

With her swearing-in and move to La Fortaleza, Jenniffer González begins a term marked by expectations of collaboration with Donald Trump's administration and a commitment to address Puerto Rico's most pressing challenges.