Joe Biden received Liz Cheney at the White House and decorated her with the Presidential Citizens Medal. According to the ceremony's address, the former Republican congresswoman was honored "for putting the American people above party" during the 2024 presidential election, in which she officially endorsed Kamala Harris and campaigned for her.

Following his role in the November election, President Biden presented Cheney with the government's second-highest civilian award, which is given to “citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens."

According to The Hill, the still Republican received a standing ovation from those present in the East Room of the White House.

Along with Cheney, Biden honored former senators Chris Dodd, Ted Kaufman, Mary Bonauto, Bill Bradley, Diane Carlson Evans, and Nancy Kassebaum.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, served as a Republican in the House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023. After breaking from Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election, she supported the second impeachment attempt against him. She even served as vice chairman of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Trump successfully pushed for Harriet Hageman's candidacy in the 2022 midterm elections, who ultimately ended up defeating Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming's at-large House district.

In this context, he endorsed Harris in the presidential election and campaigned for her in several states. Not content with this, she endorsed some Democrats in House races.

"Outside of DC, that doesn't get you a medal; it gets you jail time"

Republicans did not overflow with enthusiasm after seeing Cheney standing next to Joe Biden getting a standing ovation at the White House.

The first to speak out on the matter was Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), who mentioned the report recently released by the House Administration Committee's Oversight Subcommittee on Oversight. The report recommended criminally investigating Liz Cheney for her work on the January 6 Committee.

They accuse her of witness tampering because she was in contact with the Democrats' "star witness," Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide.

With this in mind, Barrasso wrote that he didn't know whether Biden would pardon Liz Cheney or give her an award. "She doesn’t deserve either. She represents partisanship and divisiveness — not Wyoming," the senator continued.

Ted Cruz (R-TX) also commented on Cheney's photo with Biden. "This is truly unbelievable. Liz Cheney tampered with a witness. Outside of DC, that doesn’t get you a medal; it gets you jail time," the Texas senator noted on his X account.