World

Netanyahu contradicts Biden’s ceasefire proposal

The president spoke this Friday about a new Israeli proposal for peace. The Israeli prime minister's office issued a statement on the matter.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Cordon Press
JUAN PEñA
June 1, 2024
2 minutes read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet issued a statement clarifying Israel's position in the ceasefire negotiations after Biden shared his proposal on the same issue.

This is the second statement from Netanyahu's cabinet on the matter since Biden spoke this Friday. During his speech, Biden discussed a possible ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Qatar has been involved as a key intermediary.

At first, Israel responded positively to Biden's speech with statements to the same effect. However, the second statement clarified the Netanyahu administration’s position regarding Hamas and its military operation in Gaza to destroy the terrorist group.

"Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas' military and governance capabilities, the release of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said. "Israel will continue to insist that these conditions be met before a permanent ceasefire is established. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are met is nonsense," he posted on X.

This Friday, President Biden outlined a three-tiered ceasefire proposal. The first step "would last six weeks... [and] would include a total and complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, the release of some hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners."

The second phase would consist of releasing all remaining living hostages and withdrawing from Gaza. "As long as Hamas meets its commitments, a temporary ceasefire would become, in the words of the Israeli proposal, a permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden added, later stating that Israel should accept the proposal due to the devastation that Hamas has caused. He said that at this point the terrorist group is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7 attack. "It is time for this war to end," Biden stressed. The detailed plan was uploaded to his X account.

Netanyahu is invited to Congress

This Friday it was officially confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States Congress. The four congressional leaders wrote a joint letter to the Israeli president, who will give a speech at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

According to Axios, who reported the news, the invitation was signed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Topics:

Recommendation

Logo de los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024. Imagen de archivo.

France thwarts ‘Islamist’ attack against the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Demostración de unidades de la Prefectura de Policía de París: la BRI (Police Nationale) y la CSI (Compagnie de Securisation et d'Intervention de la Police Nationale). Eurosatory 2018: Salón internacional de defensa y seguridad terrestre y aérea.

France bans Israeli companies from participating in upcoming defense fair

Australian Parliament rejects the recognition of the State of Palestine by an absolute majority

Ataque en Alemania

Germany: Terrorist attack against a politician critical of Islamization leaves three injured

En esta imagen del 24 de febrero de 2024, difundida por el Mando Central de Estados Unidos, un avión de combate estadounidense despega desde la cubierta del portaaviones USS Eisenhower en el Mar Rojo durante operaciones contra objetivos hutíes. Las fuerzas estadounidenses y británicas llevaron a cabo el 24 de febrero una nueva oleada de ataques contra 18 objetivos hutíes en Yemen, según un comunicado conjunto, tras semanas de incesantes ataques contra la navegación en el Mar Rojo por parte de los rebeldes respaldados por Irán.

US and UK forces hit Houthi rebels in Yemen

Elecciones en México, las más violentas

The keys to the biggest elections in Mexico

US President Joe Biden talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky

Biden gave Ukraine permission to use American weapons against Russian territory

Bandera de México

Voz Media will be in Mexico with full coverage of the presidential election

Presidente Lai Ching-te

China intensifies aggression against Taiwan: 38 planes and 11 ships detected surrounding the island