Netanyahu contradicts Biden’s ceasefire proposal

The president spoke this Friday about a new Israeli proposal for peace. The Israeli prime minister's office issued a statement on the matter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet issued a statement clarifying Israel's position in the ceasefire negotiations after Biden shared his proposal on the same issue.

This is the second statement from Netanyahu's cabinet on the matter since Biden spoke this Friday. During his speech, Biden discussed a possible ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Qatar has been involved as a key intermediary.

The Prime Minister's Office: Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 1, 2024

At first, Israel responded positively to Biden's speech with statements to the same effect. However, the second statement clarified the Netanyahu administration’s position regarding Hamas and its military operation in Gaza to destroy the terrorist group.

"Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas' military and governance capabilities, the release of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said. "Israel will continue to insist that these conditions be met before a permanent ceasefire is established. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are met is nonsense," he posted on X.

This Friday, President Biden outlined a three-tiered ceasefire proposal. The first step "would last six weeks... [and] would include a total and complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, the release of some hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners."

Israel has now offered a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire – and the release of all the hostages. Yesterday, this proposal was transmitted by Qatar to Hamas. Today, I want to lay out its terms for the world. pic.twitter.com/0cdypBP9wb — President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2024

The second phase would consist of releasing all remaining living hostages and withdrawing from Gaza. "As long as Hamas meets its commitments, a temporary ceasefire would become, in the words of the Israeli proposal, a permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden added, later stating that Israel should accept the proposal due to the devastation that Hamas has caused. He said that at this point the terrorist group is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7 attack. "It is time for this war to end," Biden stressed. The detailed plan was uploaded to his X account.

Netanyahu is invited to Congress

This Friday it was officially confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States Congress. The four congressional leaders wrote a joint letter to the Israeli president, who will give a speech at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

According to Axios, who reported the news, the invitation was signed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.