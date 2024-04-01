World

More than 100,000 migrants crossed the Darién jungle in the first quarter of 2024

This is a large increase compared to the 87,390 without papers who did so in the same period in 2023. Venezuelans lead the number of crossings.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 1, 2024
The Ministry of Public Security of Panama reported that a total of 109,069 immigrants seeking to reach the United States illegally crossed the Darién jungle in the first quarter of 2024. This is a large increase compared to the 87,390 without papers who did so in the same period in 2023.

"From January 1 to March 31, 2024, 109,069 illegal migrants have passed through the thick jungle of Darién," said the Ministry of Security, on the social network X.

In that sense, the report details that in January 36,001 migrants passed through, in February 37,165 and in March 35,903.

The nationalities with the highest income during 2024 are: Venezuelan 69,568, Ecuadorian 8,912, Haitian 7,253 and Colombian 7,030.

In the first quarter of 2023, according to AFP, 87,390 migrants passed through Darién. Of them, 30,250 were Venezuelans, 23,243 Haitians and 14,328 Ecuadorians.

According to the Colombian Ombudsman's Office, in 2023, a record of more than 520,000 people crossed the jungle. "A total of 520,085 migrants crossed through the route of the Darién jungle, between Colombia and Panama, in 2023 (406,905 were adults and 113,180 were girls, boys and adolescents), a figure that worries the Ombudsman's Office, since that in 2022 248,284 made the same journey; that is, the increase was 110% in the annual comparison," explained the Ombudsman's Office.

