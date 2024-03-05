Michelle Obama firmly denies rumors about possible presidential candidacy

The former first lady's team maintained that she endorses Joe Biden in the presidential race. She is expected to participate and appear in his campaign.

Michelle Obama's team strongly denied that the former first lady is considering a possible presidential run. In addition, she took the opportunity to endorse Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president. Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign,” the former first lady's office said in a statement that was given exclusively to NBC.

'The president and Michelle Obama were a great help in defeating Trump'

Likewise, it was learned that the Obamas plan to participate in the presidential campaign to support Joe Biden, just as they did four years ago when Biden won the election against Republican Donald Trump.

"President and Michelle Obama were enormously helpful in the fight to beat Donald Trump and elect President Biden and Vice President Harris the first time and we are grateful to have their voice and their support in the fight for the fate of our democracy this November," Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Muñoz said in a statement.

The information becomes known after several months of rumors surrounding the possibility that Michelle Obama would run to be the Democratic candidate. In fact, a poll published in February showed that the majority of Democratic voters would approve of Joe Biden not representing their party in the presidential election in November.

In this poll, the most popular option to replace him was Michelle Obama, who has the support of 20% of Democratic Party supporters. She is followed by Vice President Kamala Harris and veteran politician Hillary Clinton, who leads California Governor Gavin Newsom by one point.