World

Mexico: councilwoman from Tixtla (Guerrero) murdered

The second female politician to be murdered after Claudia Sheinbaum became the president of Mexico.

Policía de México
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 10, 2024
1 minute read

Esmeralda Garzón Campos, councilwoman in the municipality of Tixtl (Guerrero), was shot to death at the door of her house, located in the center of the city. The information was confirmed through a statement by the Attorney General's Office of the Mexican State.

It would be the second murder of a woman in public office since Claudia Sheinbaum became the first woman to take the country's presidency last week. Garzón was elected under the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and later expressed her support for Sheinbaum for the presidential race, as recalled by CBS.

Authorities explained that an operation was deployed to find those responsible. According to authorities, agents from the Ministerial Investigative Police (PIM) and Expert Services went to the scene to collect evidence necessary in the investigation.

Prior to this event, one day after the elections, the mayor of the municipality of Cotija, in the Mexican state of Michoacán (west), was murdered. Yolanda Sánchez was already kidnapped last September. She became mayor after the 2021 elections under the banner of the conservative National Action Party (PAN).

Both crimes occur at the end of the most violent electoral campaign in the contemporary history of Mexico. At least 70 people have been killed in cases related to electoral violence. Of them, more than 30 were candidates for public office.

"Political violence and widespread violence in Mexico have seen serious increases in recent years. National organizations such as Data Cívica have also initiated monitoring processes to understand how the increase in violence has been having strong impacts on the democratic life of the country," said the non-governmental organization Laboratorio Electoral.

Topics:

Recommendation

El ministro del gabinete de guerra israelí, Benny Gantz, anuncia su renuncia durante un discurso televisado

Hard setback for Netanyahu: Minister Benny Gantz resigns from the Israeli emergency government

Meloni- Le Pen- Orban

An important advance for conservatism and a retreat for social democracy: The European Parliament election results

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron calls for early elections in France after crushing defeat in European Parliament elections

Imagen de archivo de una marcha pro Israel en Nueva York.

Israel Is Helping Palestinians More Than Those Who Condemn Israel

Mexico, on the verge of authoritarianism like never before after the triumph of Claudia Sheinbaum

El Alto Representante de la Unión Europea para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad, Josep Borrell, llega para asistir a una reunión del Consejo de Asuntos Exteriores

Borrell does not praise Israel for the heroic rescue of four hostages, but speaks of “another massacre of Gazans”

Policía de Ecuador irrumpe con fuerza en la embajada de México en Quito y detiene al exvicepresidente prófugo Jorge Glas

The Ecuadorian justice system calls raid on Mexican embassy to capture former vice-president Jorge Glas "legal, legitimate and non-arbitrary"

107 / 5.000 El Consejo Sharia de Gran Bretaña preside casos matrimoniales en su sede del este de Londres el 14 de febrero de 2008 (AFP)

Sharia Councils in the U.K.: A parallel legal system?

Mujeres israelíes marchan mientras sostienen carteles con las fotos de los rehenes israelíes Noa Argamani y Oz Daniel durante una manifestación en Tel Aviv en demanda de un acuerdo inmediato sobre los rehenes y un alto el fuego.

Israel frees four hostages in Gaza